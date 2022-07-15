US Department of Defense Seeks Executive to Lead Defense Innovation Unit

The US Department of Defense is on the hunt for an executive to lead a key organization for helping the department accelerate positive transformation. This position, the head of the Defense Innovation Unit, is a high profile job requiring a leader who can operate across the many organizations in and out of government who either have or need innovation.

From the announcement:

The Department of Defense today released a posting for the role of Director of the Defense Innovation Unit. The current Director, Michael Brown, will step down when his term ends this September. The mission of DIU is to strengthen national security by leveraging the U.S. and international innovation marketplaces to accelerate the adoption of commercial technology into the DoD.

“Mike has had a tremendous impact on technology adoption and development these past four years,” said Heidi Shyu, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. “Under his tenure, barriers to entry for commercial companies have been lowered and numerous key technologies have been deployed to the warfighter. I am sure that wherever he next goes, he will be very successful. Our new Director will certainly have very large shoes to fill.”

The incoming Director will be a thought leader in the field of defense technology transition and play a high profile role in communicating the Department’s vision and shaping public discourse on the topic. The Director of DIU is a direct report to the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, the DoD’s Chief Technology Officer. Leveraging their experience in government and the private sector, the incoming Director will lead a diverse workforce of DoD civilians and military service members who are dedicated to innovation. The Director and their staff will focus on improving practices, process, and effectiveness in the delivery and transition of state of the art commercial technology solutions to the DoD.

More information about the position and instructions on how to apply are available at www.cto.mil/diu-director. Applications will be accepted until Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:59PM EST.

About USD(R&E)

The Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (USD(R&E) is the Chief Technology Officer of the Department of Defense. The USD(R&E) champions research, science, technology, engineering, and innovation to maintain the United States military’s technological advantage. Learn more at www.cto.mil, follow us on Twitter @DoDCTO, or visit us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ousdre.

