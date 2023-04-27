CISA Highlights Furthering Public/Private Operational Collaboration on Final Day of RSAC 2023

CISA kicked off RSA 2023 this week with an in-person event with the CISA JCDC: “THIS is JCDC. A Whole of Nation Approach to Cybersecurity”:

The Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) unites cyber defenders from the federal government and private industry to defend U.S. critical infrastructure against cyberthreats. In this panel discussion, JCDC partners will offer real-world use cases, pain points, and lessons learned from this two-year, whole-of-nation approach to defending again sophisticated threat actors.

CISA concludes its presentations at the RSA Conference with an extension of the discussion initiated on Monday with a panel today, Thursday, April 26th:



Learn how public-private partnerships have evolved over the past few years into operational collaboration and what that looks like to each of the leading U.S. Government agencies in this space. Leaders at the charge from the front lines of USG efforts will share lessons learned, successes, and their plans to scale to meet demand.

Panelists are from a broad spectrum of the USG and law enforcement, so this panel looks particularly interesting.

From Public-Private Partnerships to Operational Collaboration

Thursday, Apr. 27, 2023

8:30 AM – 9:20 AM PT

Moscone West 2001 (View on Map)

Moderator: Morgan Adamski (DOD), Speaker(s): Todd Conklin (Department of the Treasury), Cynthia Kaiser (FBI), Kyle Pfeiffer (DOE), Clayton Romans (JCDC).

For OODA Loop Research and Analysis to date related to the efforts of the CISA JCDC, go to CISA JCDC | OODA Loop