Stronger Together – Day One of RSAC 2023: Lessons Learned from Two Years of CISA JCDC Public/Private Collaboration

For OODA Loop readers and OODA Network Members who are attending RSA 2023 this week – and have been tracking the efforts of the CISA Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) along with us here at OODA Loop since its inception two years ago – the RSA Conference 2023 is providing an opportunity for an in-person event with CISA JCDC: “THIS is JCDC. A Whole of Nation Approach to Cybersecurity”:

The Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) unites cyber defenders from the federal government and private industry to defend U.S. critical infrastructure against cyberthreats. In this panel discussion, JCDC partners will offer real-world use cases, pain points, and lessons learned from this two-year, whole-of-nation approach to defending again sophisticated threat actors.

Monday, Apr. 24, 2023

2:20 PM – 3:10 PM PT

Further CISA @RSAC 2023 Day One Events





Monday, Apr. 24, 2023 10:50 AM – 11:40 AM PT Moscone West 2006 (View on Map)

Monday, Apr. 24, 2023

10 AM – 2:05 PT

