Cyber Assistance Fund Proposed by Cyber Ambassador Nate Fick as Part of Three-part Plan

In the What’s Next? section of our recent analysis of the U.S. Turning Strategic Focus Towards Cyber Threat Vectors in Guam, Albania, and Costa Rica, we mentioned that we would continue to follow the money. Specifically: Where is The State Department sending the next $25 Million block of cash to aid in a regional response to a major cyberattack? Sure enough: we have been tracking this week a significant proposal – formalizing The State Department cyber aid program represented by the initial monies offered to Costa Rica and Albania during their cyberattack crises.

State Department, Congress Working on Formal Program for US Cyber Aid

As reported by Martin Matishak at The Record:



The State Department’s roving ambassador for cybersecurity, Iraq combat vet Nate Fick, recently said the department would “push” for a special, flexible fund to assist friendly foreign countries in cybersecurity crises, adding he was optimistic Congress would approve the necessary changes to statute. “We’re in a two-way conversation on it right now,” Nathaniel Fick, the ambassador at large for the State Department’s Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, said during a Defense Writers Group Breakfast. “And my sense is there’s pretty broad bipartisan support for it on the Hill,” he added, without mentioning specific congressional offices. “I think there’s a pretty broad awareness that we need to do it now.”

The fund is part one of a three-part plan, as reported by Sydney J. Freedberg, Jr. at Breaking Defense, Fick laid out in the following manner to “‘close the gap [in] global demand for capacity building, ‘ including:

‘A push for a dedicated cyber assistance fund. We did it after 9/11 for counterterrorism, we should do it now,’ [Fick] said of the fund last week in the final minutes of an Atlantic Council panel with other senior cyber officials from Justice, Homeland Security, and the White House. “We don’t have the mechanisms in place for a rapid, dedicated response. That would help a lot, and I think there’s support for it on the Hill.” ‘We need to get beyond flying people around the world to deliver hands-on capacity building,’ he said. ‘That’s necessary, but it’s insufficient. [We can] deliver scaled capacity building using online tools that we do to complement in-person delivery. So we need to modernize our delivery mechanisms for basic cyber capacity building globally.’ Third – and ‘this is a lesson I think we saw in Ukraine; we’ve seen it in Albania in the wake of the Iranian cyber attack – there’s a large role for the private sector here, where we can play a brokering and introduction kind of role, but they’re not government dollars being used, and we can bring a lot of private sector capacity to bear quickly.'” (2)

The Need for Speed: Procurement of Global Cyber Aid, Accelerants and Exponential Innovation

It continues to surprise us how often we have to find a needle in a haystack in coverage of the accelerants and exponential innovation at play in the USG, the broader economy, and society at large. OODA Loop props go out to Feedberg, Jr. over at Breaking Defense for this important analysis of the exponential structural drivers behind Nick’s three-part plan:

The State Department did not respond to Breaking Defense’s request for more information about the funding or Fick’s broader plan, but it’s probably no coincidence that all three pillars militate for greater speed.

More flexible funding means not having to wait for the congressional appropriations cycle, where even emergency supplemental funds take months to pass and regular budgets take a year, not counting years of prep work within the executive branch.

More online training means helping foreign partners get the skills they need without having to wait for an American expert to fly out.

And more mobilization of the private sector means the US can facilitate a response from whatever company is quickest, without waiting for government processes at all.

Speed matters because cyber attacks often happen without warning and rapidly evolve even after discovery. Now, it may take weeks or months for hackers to gain access to a system, scout out its weak points, and tailor the software to exploit them, but once the groundwork’s laid, a damaging attack or theft of data can take place in seconds.

And it’s strategically important to help targets when they’re hurting most, not months after, noted another federal official speaking alongside Fick.

“When people experience cyber attacks, whether it’s companies, whether it’s individuals, whether it’s nation-states, they’re at their most vulnerable,” said Marshal Miller, a former prosecutor who’s now principal associate deputy Attorney General at the Department of Justice. “When we as a government can help those folks at that moment, that’s an incredible relationship-building opportunity.”

The FBI, for example, has “cyber action teams… ready to move to any part of the globe to help an ally or a partner, [such as] recently, Montenegro, Costa Rica, [and] other countries,” Miller continued. “We’ve been able to help them when they’re at their most vulnerable and that’s a great way to not only defend [friends] and disrupt [foes], but also build alliances and relationships.” Sometimes the US even manages to get in ahead of the crisis, as with the military team US Cyber Command deployed to Ukraine three months before Russia’s February 2022 invasion. (2)

What Next?

“It’s dollars. It’s software. It’s capacity building, and training people. But it’s also … conceptual assistance. It’s organizational assistance. It’s cultural assistance…”

Ambassador at Large, State Department, Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, Nate Fick’s comments on:

The Cyber Assistance Fund

The effort would include a fund dedicated to technology support, as well as other forms of assistance.

The goal is “to think a little bit more holistically about what assistance means.”

Fick said the existing U.S. assistance mechanism is “not architected” for such matters, especially cybersecurity.

“There has to be some weird sense of prioritization and our cyber assistance needs to serve our foreign policy priorities. The number’s not 25 million bucks times 192. That’s not the number,” he said, referring to the number of existing nations. “But we’re in the process of figuring out what can both meet the need and be achievable.”

but rather increases in technology assistance "ideally" would "come mostly from a reapportionment of other resources, because it can't just all be net new." "I am under no illusion we cannot and should not look to deliver sort of Albania-like levels of assistance everywhere that's needed," according to Fick, who traveled to the country in the wake of the Iranian cyber strikes. (1) (2)

The Three-Part Plan