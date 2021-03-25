OODAcast: Nate Fick on Dynamic Leadership and Adapting to Change

Nate Fick’s career has been eclectic, but with a common element of demonstrating superior leadership abilities in a diverse array of successful opportunities. Nate is currently a General Manager at Elastic, having joined the firm with their acquisition of Endgame where he served as CEO.

Graduating from Dartmouth, Nate took an unconventional path of joining the military and serving as a USMC officer leading some of the first U.S. troop deployments into Afghanistan and Iraq after the September 11th terrorist attacks. His service in the military is chronicled in his New York Times best selling book One Bullet Away. The book was also a Washington Post “Best Book of the Year,” and one of the Military Times’ “Best Military Books of the Decade.”

Nate also served as the head of the esteemed national security focused non-profit think tank, the Center for a New American Security and has had a ten year tenure as an operating partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.

In this OODAcast, Nate shares

His observations on leadership in a variety of roles

Where the emerging threat landscape is going

How we should focus on increasing the yield of our cybersecurity initiatives with new technologies and approaches

Why he wrote his best-selling book

What philosophy allowed him to adapt to change as a soldier that carried forward into his business career

Podcast Version:

Additional Reading:

Nate’s book One Bullet Away

Meditations by Marcus Aurelius

Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us by Daniel H. Pink

Turning the Map in Cyber

Elastic Security