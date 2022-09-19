Nate Fick Confirmed to Lead State Department Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy
In April, The State Department launched a new cybersecurity bureau, designed to enhance digital diplomacy and online standards around the world.
Last week, the Senate confirmed Nate Fick as the first person to lead the new Bureau as the first State Department Ambassador-at-Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy. Fick is familiar to the OODA Loop membership, as OODA CEO Matt Devost had an OODAcast conversation with Fick In March 2021 on Dynamic Leadership and Adapting to Change.
