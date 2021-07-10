Using Artificial Intelligence For Competitive Advantage in Business

AI technologies are making continuous advances in domains like industrial robotics, logistics, speech recognition and translation, banking, medicine and advanced scientific research. But in almost every case, the cutting edge AI that drives the advances drops from attention, becoming almost invisible when it becomes part of the overall system.

The fact that most AI use today is invisible can lead to the erroneous assumption that it is not delivering on expected value, and this can translate to caution when considering new ways of applying AI to business operations. We have also seen some in the executive business ranks to treat AI as a buzzword not worthy of focus. This is probably another outcome of AI becoming invisible the more it is mainstreamed.

If it is your competition becoming apathetic about AI they may be doing you a favor. To keep your organization for doing them a favor back, we provide our recommendations for your approach to an AI strategy here.

Our most strategic recommendation regarding AI and your business is to ensure the executive leadership team is engaged and owns the strategy. Setting a strategy and leading to optimal outcomes is the task of your senior leadership team. Staying informed on the state of AI and lessons learned from other businesses will help you do just that.

This is the most important of our four recommendations for business leadership of AI. Our full list is:

Ensure leadership engagement and set the strategic vision Organize for success Think comprehensively about data, algorithms, infrastructure, technical talent and risk Build in AI security, and seek independent evaluation of your AI risk posture

Balan Ayyar is the Founder and CEO of Percipient.ai, a Silicon Valley based artificial intelligence firm focused on delivering products and solutions for the most pressing intelligence and national security challenges.

Michael Kanaan has helped a wide swath of decision-makers better grasp the nature of AI. He has a knack for expressing complex topics in clear, accurate and succinct ways. His book, T-Minus AI: Humanity's Countdown to Artificial Intelligence and the New Pursuit of Global Power, provides context and insights in a way that can help concerned citizens and business leaders better grasp the issues of AI.

Congressman Will Hurd discusses issues of geopolitical risk, cybersecurity, cyber risk and ways to help ensure our nation is prepared to compete and win in an age of rapid technological innovation. Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Communications (5G) and other mega-trends of technology are examined, as well as insights into leadership in the modern world.

