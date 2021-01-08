Expert Practitioner and QuintessenceLabs CEO Vikram Sharma on Quantum Effects and Quantum Security

Vikram Sharma is the CEO of QuintessenceLabs, a company he founded to leverage an understanding of how physics works at the quantum level to address some of the biggest issues in cybersecurity. In this discussion at OODAcon, Vikram provided a high level overview of what years of quantum theory and 1000’s of experiments on the nature of reality tell us about the nature of reality, especially reality when measured at the smallest scale.

His insights into the world of quantum mechanics includes a description of some of some very strange observations, which are seen again and again in experiment after experiment.

Log into your account for more:

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member? Sign in to your account.