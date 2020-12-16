Expert Practitioner Junaid Islam Discusses 5G Security and Functionality at OODAcon

Junaid Islam has 30 years of experience in secure communications. His protocols, algorithms and architectures have been incorporated into a broad range of commercial and national security systems.

In the 90s he developed the first implementation of Multi-Level Precedence and Preemption (MLPP) for US Department of Defense C2 applications using Frame Relay at StrataCom. At Cisco Junaid contributed to the priority queuing and buffer management for MPLS routing. Junaid next developed the first working Mobile IPv6 client to enable fast hand-off as well as IPv6 address scrambling for high side networks for the DoD’s Netcentric Warfare program. Most recently Junaid developed the first network-based Zero Trust Architecture using Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) which was adopted by NIST for their Zero Trust specification 800-207.

Junaid is well known in the networking community. Junaid was recently appointed to the National Spectrum Consortium (NSC) to lead their 5G security activities on topics such as Zero Trust, Network Slicing and Quantum Safe Encryption. Junaid is also Research Fellow of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) and Co-Chair of the SDP Zero Trust Workgroup.

In this video Junaid highlights some of the most important use cases for 5G and also discusses what CEOs, business leaders and government experts should know about the security and functionality of 5G.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member? Sign in to your account.