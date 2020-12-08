Four National Security Experts Discuss Critical Technologies at OODAcon

Now more than ever, policy makers and decision makers in government, industry and academia, as well as informed citizens, need to understand the nature of the threat from these nations and the role we can all play in mitigating these challenges.

This panel of experts at OODAcon lead a thoughtful discussion on industrial policy that resulted in insights that can inform broad action in improving American innovation while protecting it for the use of open societies.

The panel included discussion on:

How past bad policy decisions did nothing to prevent major intellectual property theft and the impact of that (the loss of Lucent, Nortel and all major North American telecom manufacturing capabilities, for example)

The role of government in an economy where leadership in critical technologies is from the free enterprise system vice centrally directed.

Finding balance in regulations, especially regulations meant to improve security. What government efforts in security have worked in the past? Which have not?

The need to built, protect and use American private intellectual property, including the need for government agencies to stop competing with the commercial sector (how to buy more COTS and build less GOTS, for example)

Moderator:

Bob Gourley, CTO, OODA LLC

Panelists:

Matthew Turpin, Senior Advisor, Palantir, and former Director in the National Security Council

Melissa Flagg, Senior Fellow at the Center for Security and Emerging Technology

James N. Miller, President, Adaptive Strategies, former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy

