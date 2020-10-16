On Thursday, the White House announced a new strategy to achieve global superiority in emerging technology ranging from artificial intelligence to space innovation. Although the US has been the leading force among many recently develop technologies spanning over the past century, that supremacy is currently being challenged by foreign forces such as China and Russia. The new initiative plans to safeguard the US from “unfair competition” from other countries funneling money and time into further developing cutting-edge technology.

The plan called the National Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technologies will promote a market-oriented approach that will reportedly incentivize motivation. According to the White House, Russia and China have adopted whole-of-government programs in which strategic investments are critical to success. Due to these efforts, America’s lead in certain C&ET sectors is declining when compared to foreign competitors.

Read More: White House Strategy Names 20 Emerging Technologies Crucial to National Security