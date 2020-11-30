Mitigating Cyber Risks: Four real world practitioners exchange views at OODAcon

The opportunities presented to us by the widespread, interconnected digital technology of cyberspace come with costs, including the enablement of crime and espionage.

Today every sector of the economy and every government and every citizen is under almost constant cyber attack. Most are suffering ongoing infections with malware. Attackers get in fast and remain undetected for months.

Defenders have learned a great deal about the modern cyber threat, including the types of organizations that cause the most damage, how they are resourced, how they operate, and what their motivations are. And we have learned best practices and ways to raise defenses that make it much much harder for adversaries to win. Risk can be mitigated. But we have also learned that attackers will be persistent and will surprise us now matter how strong our defenses are.

This panel at OODAcon brought together pioneering experts with ideas we believe hold the potential to cause order of magnitude improvements in cybersecurity posture. We the ensuing discussion resulted in actionable insights you can put in place in your organization immediately to kickstart your journey in mitigating cyber risk.

The panel included discussion on:

Insights from behavioral science and human nature relevant to organizational leadership, career development and training for mitigating risks

Why modern red teaming provides the only useful security metric today

Ways to make cyber threat intelligence actionable

How to automate actions in the network

Moderator:

Matt Devost, CEO, OODA LLC

Panelists:

Masha Sedova, Co-Founder, Elevate Security

Steven Rogers, CEO, Centripetal Networks

Bryson Bort, CEO, Scythe

View the video online by logging into your member account.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member? Sign in to your account.