The Executive’s Guide to 5G: Here is what you need to know for your strategic planning

25 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

With all major US carriers launching 5G cellular initiatives business leaders should now consider how this new technology can impact both current and future business operations. This guide provides succinct inputs that can kickstart your strategic planning to ensure you are ready to dominate during and after this strategic shift.

5G promises improvements to speed and number of devices that can operate on a network. But the devil is in the details. 5G comes with weaknesses too. And it is being rolled out at the same time as major improvements to other communications systems (including Wi-Fi 6 and spaced based communications). This all needs to be taken into context when considering your actions.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member? Sign in to your account.