ArchiveOODA Original

The Executive’s Guide to 5G: Here is what you need to know for your strategic planning

17 Dec 2019 Bob Gourley

With all major US carriers launching 5G cellular initiatives business leaders should now consider how this new technology can impact both current and future business operations. This guide provides succinct inputs that can kickstart your strategic planning to ensure you are ready to dominate during and after this strategic shift.

5G promises improvements to speed and number of devices that can operate on a network. But the devil is in the details. 5G comes with weaknesses too. And it is being rolled out at the same time as major improvements to other communications systems (including Wi-Fi 6 and spaced based communications). This all needs to be taken into context when considering your actions.

Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OODA LLC, the technology research and advisory firm with a focus on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity which publishes OODALoop.com and CTOvision.com. Bob is the author of the book The Cyber Threat. Bob has been an advisor to dozens of successful high tech startups and has conducted enterprise cybersecurity assessments for businesses in multiple sectors of the economy. He was a career Naval Intelligence Officer and is the former CTO of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

