OODAcast: Rear Admiral Paul Becker, USN (ret) on leadership in the modern age

Rear Admiral Paul Becker, USN (Retired), is an author, speaker and board member with extensive experience in intelligence operations.

During his 30 year career as a naval intelligence officer he lead major operational intelligence efforts, rising to the position of Director of Intelligence (J2) for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Upon retirement from the Navy he formed a consultancy delivering solutions and lessons learned around intelligence to corporate America. He is also a professor, teaching at the US Naval Academy and the University of Virginia. Paul is renowned for his ability to translate military leadership principles into corporate pillars of performance, productivity and profit.

In this OODAcast we ask Admiral Becker for his insights into what intelligence is and how to evaluate it, the difference in leadership and management, and the nature of the shifting threats in the modern geopolitical environment. We examine some of Paul’s personal heroes and discuss the continuing legacy of Colonel John Boyd. We also ask Admiral Becker about his reading habits including the books he taps into for inspiration.

Podcast Version:

