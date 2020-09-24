OODAcast: Kevin Roberts on Leadership, Decision-making, and Focused Action

Kevin Roberts has had an illustrious career spanning many industries over numerous continents including serving as Chairman and CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi, one of the world’s leading creative organizations, where he had responsibility for the effectiveness of several of the world’s leading advertising budgets including for clients Toyota and Procter & Gamble. Today, his company Red Rose Consulting counsels business leaders and employees on creative thinking, marketing, and leadership.

Kevin is the author of several best-selling books, including an OODA Top 10 Book of the Year for 2017; 64 Shots: Leadership in a Crazy World. OODA CEO, Matt Devost has given away dozens of copies of 64 Shots and it remains a personal favorite of his for the insight and inspiration it provides.

In this OODAcast, Kevin provides his perspective on leadership, creativity, decision-making, and driving focus and action to be successful in business and life.

Are we living in a super-VUCA world (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous)?

How no plan survives the first 24 hours and how to engage in adaptive decision-making.

The role data plays in decision-making and where data falls short.

How leadership is about creating leaders, not great teams.

The role focus plays in successful entrepreneurship.

How to expand your frame of reference by studying other fields.

How insights are not insightful.

The link between storytelling and leadership.

Hacking your way into the future.

Managing through a crisis.

Who inspires Kevin today and what is he reading.

