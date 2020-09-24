OODAcast: Kevin Roberts on Leadership, Decision-making, and Focused Action
Kevin Roberts has had an illustrious career spanning many industries over numerous continents including serving as Chairman and CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi, one of the world’s leading creative organizations, where he had responsibility for the effectiveness of several of the world’s leading advertising budgets including for clients Toyota and Procter & Gamble. Today, his company Red Rose Consulting counsels business leaders and employees on creative thinking, marketing, and leadership.
Kevin is the author of several best-selling books, including an OODA Top 10 Book of the Year for 2017; 64 Shots: Leadership in a Crazy World. OODA CEO, Matt Devost has given away dozens of copies of 64 Shots and it remains a personal favorite of his for the insight and inspiration it provides.
In this OODAcast, Kevin provides his perspective on leadership, creativity, decision-making, and driving focus and action to be successful in business and life.
- Are we living in a super-VUCA world (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous)?
- How no plan survives the first 24 hours and how to engage in adaptive decision-making.
- The role data plays in decision-making and where data falls short.
- How leadership is about creating leaders, not great teams.
- The role focus plays in successful entrepreneurship.
- How to expand your frame of reference by studying other fields.
- How insights are not insightful.
- The link between storytelling and leadership.
- Hacking your way into the future.
- Managing through a crisis.
- Who inspires Kevin today and what is he reading.
