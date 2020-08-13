OODAcast: Kevin DeSanto On Due Diligence and M&A Transactions and Trust Based Networking

Kevin DeSanto is an investment banker delivering advice and execution assistance to high growth businesses preparing for M&A and financial transactions. His company, KippsDeSanto, has developed a reputation for trusted execution support for companies in government contracting, aerospace, defense and cybersecurity. He leads teams that advise senior management, boards of directors and shareholders.

The art and science of this type of investment banking can only be perfected by experience and Kevin has just that. In this OODAcast we tapped into his experience to bring out lessons relevant to any CEO seeking to build future value and prepare for future events. This includes getting Kevin’s insights into the best way to prepare for due diligence assessments.

Podcast Version:

For more see:

KippsDeSanto

Kevin DeSanto on LinkedIn