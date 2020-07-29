ArchiveOODA Original

What Executive’s Need To Know About The Report of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission

29 Jul 2020 Bob Gourley

In 2019 Congress passed legislation signed into law by the President establishing the U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission, chartered to develop a consensus on a strategic approach to defending the US against cyber attacks of significant consequences. The commission was established to be bi-partisan and also staffed and chartered to be as informed as possible by experts who really know the state of technology and cyber defense today. The commission executed its charter through extensive outreach and dialog with leaders in industry, academia, non-profits and government and produced deliverables that will make a positive change in our nation’s defense.

This special report begins with an executive level overview of key take-aways from the report but transitions into recommended actions for business executives. The report makes it clear that there are actions you can take today that will give your business competitive advantage in the market.

Bob Gourley

