OODAcast with Congressman Will Hurd

46 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

In this OODAcast, OODA CEO Matt Devost interviews Congressman Will Hurd in a wide ranging discussion that touches on issues of geopolitical risk, cybersecurity, cyber risk and ways to help ensure our nation is prepared to compete and win in an age of rapid technological innovation. Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Communications (5G) and other mega-trends of technology are examined, as well as insights into leadership in the modern world.

Will Hurd, a San Antonio native and Texas A&M Computer Science Graduate, never planned on being a member of Congress. Congressman Hurd was excited to spend his entire career serving his country by stopping terrorists, preventing Russian spies from stealing our secrets and putting nuclear weapons proliferators out of business as an undercover officer in the CIA, until he realized that his expertise in cybersecurity and intelligence was sorely needed in Congress – the people charged with making informed decisions about how to serve and protect our country. Since being elected in 2014, Will has continued to blaze his own trail to deliver bipartisan results for the 800,000 Texans he calls his “bosses” by working with anyone – regardless of politics and party to help make sure our kids are ready for the future, that our country is safe and that the United States will always be the leader of the free world. Texas Monthly and Politico Magazine have called him “the Future of the GOP.” His efforts to put good policy over good politics have clearly struck a chord in a country that is often consumed with what divides us instead of what unites us.

Podcast Version:

Additional Resources:

Congressman Will Hurd

The Future of AI is Largely Unwritten with Will Hurd

AI Security: Four Things to Focus on Right Now

A Decision-Maker’s Guide to Artificial Intelligence

When Artificial Intelligence Goes Wrong

Artificial Intelligence for Business Advantage

The Executive’s Guide To Quantum Computing:

Is Quantum Computing Ushering in an Era of No More Secrets?

Quantum Computing Sensemaking

Mitigating Risks To America’s Cognitive Infrastructure

Cyber Sensemaking:

11 Habits of Highly Effective CISOs

Essential Management Strategies for Cybersecurity

10 Red Teaming Lessons Learned Over 20 Years

The Five Modes of HACKthink