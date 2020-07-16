ArchiveOODA Original

OODAcast: Alsop-Louie Partner and Famed Tech Executive Bill Crowell on Technology Due Diligence

16 Jul 2020 Bob Gourley

Bill Crowell is a senior executive with extensive experience in government (rose to the level of Deputy Director of the National Security Agency) and in industry. He has been a CEO of leading companies like Cylink, taking them through growth to acquisition. He has been a director of multiple public and private companies with a track record of steering firms to profitability and successful exits. He continues to serve on corporate boards while also helping steer successful operations at one of the most famed Venture Capital firms in the nation, Alsop-Louie.

Bill has been a boss, mentor, friend and advisor to both Bob Gourley and Matt Devost through the years, and has long been a valuable member of our OODA Network. In this video we ask Bill for insights of use to firms seeking to evaluate a business prior to acquisition, specifically seeking to do a better technology due diligence assessment.

Bill provides insights on due diligence relevant to startup firms seeking VC investment, growth firms seeking funding to accelerate market penetration, and established firms seeking a private equity backed transaction.

Bob Gourley is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OODA LLC, the technology research and advisory firm with a focus on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity which publishes OODALoop.com and CTOvision.com. Bob is the author of the book The Cyber Threat. Bob has been an advisor to dozens of successful high tech startups and has conducted enterprise cybersecurity assessments for businesses in multiple sectors of the economy. He was a career Naval Intelligence Officer and is the former CTO of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

