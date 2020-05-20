OODAcast – JC Raby of Boston Meridian Partners

Boston Meridian is an innovative investment banking firm focused on providing strategic M&A advisory and capital raising services to fast growing private and small cap public growth companies. Since their founding in 2004 they have closed more than $6 billion in transaction value.

We invited Boston Merdian’s co-founder and partner JC Raby on to the OODAcast do discuss his insights into the market today as well as his views on things companies can do to ensure they position themselves for the best possible transaction in the future. We also asked his advice for the strategic investor/buyer of firms including context on due diligence prior to an event.

Topics discussed included:

The current market for businesses that offer cybersecurity products and services

How the old model of Product-Market fit is increasingly now one of Product-Channel-Market fit

The approach to technology development and maintenance that investment banks, investors and acquirers need to see

The dynamic between innovators and regulators

The most rapid areas of innovation and investment today

The best approaches to technology due diligence and cybersecurity due diligence

JC Raby has more than 16 years of investment banking experience in mergers and acquisitions as well as private and public financings. JC’s clients include leading Fortune 500 acquirers and middle-market growth companies across a number of industries including media and Technology (software, business services, and communications equipment) manufacturing and consumer products, together accounting for over $9 billion in transaction value.

Prior to founding Boston Meridian, JC was a senior executive for Thomas Weisel Partners (now Stifel Financial) a leading San Francisco based merchant bank in which JC ran the Boston Investment Banking Group, with responsibility to grow the firm’s relationships with leading East Coast technology firms as well as the New England private equity community. Prior to joining Thomas Weisel Partners, JC was a Vice President at Montgomery Securities (now Bank of America Securities) where he was responsible for the execution of merger and acquisition transactions; and began his career in the corporate finance group at PaineWebber Inc. (now UBS Securities).

