OODAcast – A Conversation With Cybersecurity Leader Cameron Over

05 May 2020 Bob Gourley

Cameron Over leads the Cyber & Privacy service line at CrossCountry Consulting. Cameron has extensive past performance in cybersecurity, including experience advising organizations with transforming their cybersecurity and privacy programs.

Cameron has been in the field of information security since the late 90’s. From mid-high school, she was exposed to early network discovery techniques while interning with DoD agencies, and held a Top Secret security clearance for more than 15 years. She grew her career assisting countless agencies with their most pressing security challenges, including specialized skills and expertise in Unix and Linux operating systems, Domain Name Services (DNS), Cross-Domain systems handling highly classified data, and web server and application security.

Cameron now leads a team at CrossCountry comprised of cyber risk management, privacy and data protection, cloud security, security architecture and engineering, and advanced cyber risk, including threat intelligence, threat modeling, and advanced attack emulation. The team has developed a Cyber Fusion Lab, proprietary to the firm, as a highly secure environment with which to conduct assessments, testing, and analysis.

In this wide ranging discussion we asked Cameron questions including:

  • How she started in cybersecurity and privacy (it was an internship with DISA)
  • Perspectives on how cybersecurity professionals should continue to learn
  • Seeking balance between education, training, certifications and experience in the cybersecurity field
  • Lessons she has learned in her career regarding best practices
  • Observations on adversary innovations
  • How to help organizations seeking tailored solutions in security that work for them
  • The most important message for boards of directors and CEOs regarding cybersecurity
  • Considerations regarding ROI in cybersecurity
  • Ways to accelerate the development of a cybersecurity team
  • The importance of trust in the relationship between a client and cybersecurity team
Podcast Version:

Bob Gourley

