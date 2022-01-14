Technology

16 Industries And Functions That Will Benefit From AI In 2022 And Beyond

14 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

From manufacturing to marketing, businesses across multiple industries are leveraging artificial intelligence to optimize their processes and services. As AI technology continues to advance, some sectors will be radically transformed in the years to come. The experts of Forbes Technology Council are always looking ahead to the latest trends in cutting-edge technology. Below, 16 of them share the industries they believe have the most to gain from implementing AI as well as how the technology will be specifically applied in 2022 and beyond.

Full story : 16 Industries And Functions That Will Benefit From AI In 2022 And Beyond.

OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

