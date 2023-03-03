Sebastian Mallaby on How Venture Capitalists and Hedge Funds Achieve Success

Sebastian Mallaby joined the OODAcast for a discussion about the Power Law in venture capital and the rise of the global hedge fund and private equity industries.

Sebastian’s book “The Power Law: Venture Capital and the Making of the New Future” is one of the most insightful books on the venture capital industry I’ve read to date and was included in my Top 10 Security, Technology & Business books of 2022.

In this conversation, we discuss the differences between different investment companies like venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds and discuss the financial and geopolitical mechanics and decision-making approaches that allow for success in each variation.

Official Bio:

Sebastian Mallaby is the Paul A. Volcker senior fellow for international economics at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). An experienced journalist and public speaker, Mallaby contributes to a variety of publications, including Foreign Affairs, the Atlantic, the Washington Post, and the Financial Times, where he spent two years as a contributing editor. He is the author of five books, most recently The Power Law: Venture Capital and the Making of the New Future. (Long Bio)

Sebastian’s Books:

The Power Law: Venture Capital and the Making of the New Future

More Money Than God: Hedge Funds and the Making of a New Elite

The Man Who Knew: The Life and Times of Alan Greenspan

Sebastian on Twitter

Book Recommendation:

The Creativity Code

