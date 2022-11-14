Counter UAS Technology Is Hot For Good Reason: See Counter USA Technology Conference 5-6 Dec 2022

From the Counter UAS Technology Conference Website:

The SAE Media Group are delighted to announce the 2nd annual Counter UAS Technology Conference taking place at the in Arlington, VA on the 5th and 6th of December 2022.

Building off the back of a sell-out 2021 event Counter UAS Technology 2022 will return to Arlington, VA once again showcase the very latest technology in the market to ensure that DoD personnel, equipment and infrastructure are protected from the proliferation of drones

Furthermore, with the establishment of the US DoD Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office, (JCO) there is now a drive across the US Armed Forces to have a comprehensive and centralised approach to tackling the ever evolving drone threat facing the nation. Speakers will feature from leading US DoD agencies, international defence organizations and leading industry providers to give the best insight into Counter UAS priorities, developments and solutions to protect from UAS proliferation.

To view the full conference agenda, visit: http://www.counter-uas-tech.com/USTPR.

