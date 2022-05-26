World Bank boss warns over global recession due to Ukraine War

23 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

The head of the World Bank has warned that the increase in price of food, energy, and fertilizer as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could cause a global recession. David Malpass made this announcement in the United States at a business event on Wednesday. In addition, Malpass also said the Covid-19 lockdowns occurring in China are adding to the possibilities of a slowdown of the economy.

Malpass mentioned that just the doubling energy prices is enough to cause a contraction in the economy. The World Bank’s global economic growth forecast for the year was cut by almost a full percentage point last month, now sitting at 3.2%. European countries’ dependence on Russian energy sources has created burdens on the economies, especially while avoiding using Russian energy because of the war. In China, it was announced on Wednesday that the country had been hit harder by this round of lockdowns than those at the beginning of the pandemic and they are causing a sharp slowdown in economic activity all over the country.

