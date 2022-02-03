PowerPoint Files Abused to Take Over Computers

According to Avanan, a Check Point company, attackers are using specially crafted socially engineered emails with .ppam file attachments that hide malware. The malware can rewrite Windows registry settings on targeted machines. The under-the-radar PowerPoint files are able to hide malicious executables, leading to devastating attacks for victims. Researchers stated that the malware allows an attacher to take over an end user’s computer. This is the latest stealthy way that threat actors have been targeted desktop users through trusted applications. The phishing emails are able to evade security detections and appear legitimate, according to Check Point.

On Thursday, Avanan released a report detailing the campaign and confirming that the file contains bonus commands, custom macros, and other malicious functions. The campaign was identified in January when researchers observed attackers delivering socially engineered emails including the PowerPoint file attachments with malicious intent. One of the emails observed in the campaign consisted of the attacker pretending to be sending the recipient a purchase order. Although the attached file appeared legitimate, it contained a malicious executable.