Cybercriminals have reportedly targeted Global Affairs Canada, a federal government entity responsible for handling the country’s diplomatic and global relations. The cyberattackers hit the entity on Wednesday, just one day before the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security issues a warning urging infrastructure operators to be wary of Russian based cyber threat activity. The warning also urged infrastructure operators to strengthen their cyber-defenses against sophisticated attackers. On Monday, the Treasury Board of Canada confirmed the attack and assured the public that actions were taken in response to the incident.

According to Canadian news outlet The Star, the cyberattack resulted in some diplomats inability to access certain online services. Canada has not confirmed who it suspects to be responsible for the attack. The attack occurred as the US Department of Homeland Security publicly warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could make the US and its allies a target of cyberattacks conducted by the Russian government and its proxies.

Read More: Cyber-Attack on Global Affairs Canada