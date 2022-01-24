Ukraine: UK withdrawing some embassy staff from Kyiv

Some staff from Britain’s embassy in Ukraine has been withdrawn as fears of a Russian invasion grow. Approximately half of the staff working in the embassy in Kyiv will return to Britain, despite no specific threats made to British diplomats. All relatives of US embassy staff have been ordered to leave as well because an invasion could occur at any point.

The embassy moves were precautionary and there is nothing specific known to have occurred in the past 24 hours to cause the withdrawal. EU staff in Ukraine are expected to stay in place for now. Members of Nato, including Bulgaria, Spain, Denmark and the Netherlands are sending more fighter jets and warships to Eastern Europe. There are approximately 100,000 Russian troops at the border with Ukraine. All non-essential US staff in Ukraine was also allowed to leave. The US stressed that these moves were not an evacuation. Ukraine called it premature to evacuate and called it a sign of excessive caution.

