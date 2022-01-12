This new malware wants to create backdoors and targets Windows, Linux and macOS

Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a new malware that has the capability to create backdoors on Windows, Linux, and macOS operating systems. Therefore, hackers using the malware could achieve full access to compromised systems on a range of devices. Intezer released more information about the malware, which it has named SysJoker. Intezer discovered it while they were investigating an attack against a Linux-based web server at an unnamed education institution in December. The malware was not behind the attack that was investigated, however, it was already present on the servers.

SysJoker is designed to create backdoors and provide attackers the ability to run commands, as well as download and upload files. This suggests that the goal for those using it may be espionage, but it could also be used as a tool for delivering additional malware. SysJoker compromises victim devices by disguising itself as a system update for Linux and MacOS. In the Windows version, it hides in Intel drivers. Users are likely to follow the instructions to install the updates. In addition, the way the malware disguises itself makes it harder to detect.

