Suspected North Korea missile test hit speed of Mach 10, more advanced than previous test, Seoul says

On Tuesday, North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile that was more advanced than the missile it tested last week. The missile reportedly reached a velocity of more than 10 times the speed of sound. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff gave a statement addressing the missile tests, reporting that the projectile was launched from the Jangang province near the North Korean border with China. The missile landed in the ocean between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Its flight covered a distance of more than 700 kilometers and reached a height of 60 kilometers, said South Korea. Although an assessment of the test remains ongoing, initial analysis confirmed that the projectile launched on Tuesday is a more advanced version of the one tested by Pyongyang last Thursday.