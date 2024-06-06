The Blockchain-based Root Name System (RNS) is Poised to Swap Out Traditional Domain Name Systems (DNS)

The blockchain-based Root Name System (RNS) leverages blockchain technology to manage domain names in a decentralized manner – and is the core design and technical element of our recent blockchain-based use case, The Digital Residency Program of the Pacific Island Nation of Palau. Find an overview of RNS here.

What is the Blockchain-based Root Name System (RNS)?

The blockchain-based Root Name System (RNS) is a fascinating innovation that leverages blockchain technology to manage domain names in a decentralized manner. Unlike traditional domain name systems (DNS) that are centralized and managed by organizations like ICANN, RNS operates on a blockchain, which inherently makes it resistant to censorship and central points of failure.