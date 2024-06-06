In the first of our case studies in the OODA Loop Digital Self-Sovereignty Research Initiative, we turn to the digital residency program of the Pacific Island nation of Palau. Add digital residency platforms to the list – along with non-nation-state APT hacking groups and non-nation-state drone armies – as an at-work mechanism in the potential dissolution of the centrality (and/or the partial or complete disintermediation) of nation-states as the organizing principle (and principals) of geopolitics and global conflict.

“We welcome all global citizens to apply to participate in Palau’s digital residency program.”