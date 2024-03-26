The March 2024 OODA Network Monthly Meeting: The Global and Domestic Impacts of the Exponential Pace of Technological Change

At the March 2024 OODA Network Member Meeting – which was held on Friday, March 15, 2024 – Four categories were discussed as framing for the discussion: The speed with which artificial intelligence changes are happening; Geopolitical conflict and crisis issues; Domestic issues that are at times being underreported; and the general march of technology at exponential speed.

This content is only for full OODA network members.

Already a subscriber? Sign In.

Subscribe to read this article and all other premium research and analysis.

Subscribers receive:

Exclusive Content Access: Research and expert driven analysis to inform your decision-making. Over ten thousand articles on disruptive technologies, cybersecurity, geo-political risk, and national security technology issues available only to subscribers. Our Daily Global Pulse will let you know what premium content has been recently published as well as hand-curate the top stories of the day with executive level summaries.

Research and expert driven analysis to inform your decision-making. Over ten thousand articles on disruptive technologies, cybersecurity, geo-political risk, and national security technology issues available only to subscribers. Our Daily Global Pulse will let you know what premium content has been recently published as well as hand-curate the top stories of the day with executive level summaries. The OODA Network Dispatch: Our weekly newsletter keeps you apprised of emerging trends and upcoming events so you can stay informed and aware of issues that could impact you or your organization.

Our weekly newsletter keeps you apprised of emerging trends and upcoming events so you can stay informed and aware of issues that could impact you or your organization. Community Engagement: Engage in our dynamic Slack Workspace which serves as a hub for professionals and experts to exchange ideas, strategies, insights, and opportunities.