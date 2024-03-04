OODA CEO Matt Devost and OODA Network Members Review the OODA Almanac 2024 – Reorientation

Every year, we also use one of our monthly meetings for a discussion of the annual OODA Almanac with the OODA Network. This conversation took place at the February 2024 OODA Network Member Meeting – which was held on Friday 16, 2024.

Matt Devost: Each year, the OODA Almanac is the edgiest piece we publish as we take the opportunity to not only provoke your thinking with disruptive ideas but also seek to peer out over the edge into the unknown. We hope the concepts discussed here help you reorient around what’s next, but also around what is possible.

Reorientation

“Out on the edge you see all kinds of things you can’t see from the center. Big, undreamed-of things—the people on the edge see them first.” – Kurt Vonnegut

The year 2024 will require a reorientation to new realities, largely driven by the acceleration of disruptive technologies grinding against the inertia of stale institutions that would rather we snack on the comfort food of the past than the buffet of the future. In past Almanacs we’ve talked about the rapid acceleration of technology and the power of exponentials and 2024 forward will mark the move from theoretical disruption to practical disruption. Those technologies we could not comprehend utilizing over the past five years will feel commonplace after the next five years,

Matt Devost: If you use the analogy that I love – that of the invention of chess and the chess board, and the reward being a single grain of rice on the first square, two on the second four, and by the time you get to the 64th square on the chess board, it is more rice than the modern human society can produce in 10 years. It is almost an unfathomable amount to fit on a chess board, but we have a hard time when you say, well, I just want you to do this on the chess board, as the king did, in recognizing how big a number that is. What we try to get people to understand on the reorientation side is that we’re on the back half of the chess board with some of these technologies we have been working and developing. And so that leap from year to year is going to be incredibly difficult to comprehend.

Adapt or You’re Toast

In 1999 Matt’s personal website offered the following Arthur Kroker quote in the footer: “Adapt or you’re toast”.

Some 25 years later, the quote finally seems appropriate as we enter into a decade that will offer differentiation and opportunity to those that can reorient and adapt versus those who can’t. These changes will largely be driven by the exponential technologies tracked by the OODA Network, but will also be impacted by those Jagged Transitions as old systems are forced to revert to first principles in order to survive. Of course, this adaptation will not be universal and the failure to adapt will be painful for those individuals and organizations that can’t cross the threshold to the future. Binary fractures will become binary chasms and there will be turmoil and conflict across the void.

The generalist will be advantaged over specialists in adapting to new technologies. Specialization will be for insects, narrow AI, and robots.

Reversion to First Principles is the Foundation of the Future

In thinking about the adoption of disruptive technologies, the best mental model is not one that layers these technologies on our existing stacks, but rather rethinks the whole of the system from first principles and seeks to displace and replace with new approaches.

The ability to adapt and also revert to first principles will be a necessity of governance as well. First principles, the fundamental concepts or assumptions at the heart of any system, serve as the bedrock upon which the future is built. In government, this approach necessitates a return to the core values and constitutional tenets that define a nation’s identity and purpose. It’s about stripping down complex policy issues to their most basic elements and rebuilding them in a way that is both innovative and cognizant of the historical context.

When it comes to economics and money, a first principles mindset could lead to a reevaluation of foundational economic theories, potentially fostering new forms of currency or novel financial instruments that could reshape markets. This is evident in the emergence of digital currencies and the underlying blockchain technology, which challenge traditional banking paradigms and redefine value exchange.

In the realm of engineering, applying first principles thinking often results in breakthrough innovations. By focusing on the fundamental physics of materials and processes, engineers can invent solutions that leapfrog over incremental improvements, much like how the aerospace industry has evolved with the advent of composite materials and computer-aided design. These disciplines, when underpinned by first principles, are not just adapting to change; they are the architects of the future, sculpting the landscape of what is to come.

Computation is the Ultimate First Principle

If there was to be one guiding first principle over the next 5 years, it would emphasize the role that computation plays across everything we are and will be the underpinning over everything we do. In engineering, computation serves as the bedrock upon which structures both tangible and conceptual are built; it is the mechanism by which we translate the laws of physics into the marvels of modern infrastructure. Within finance, computation is the pulse that courses through the veins of markets, embodying the algorithms that drive trading strategies and the quantitative models that shape economic forecasting. As for nature, computation can be seen in the intricate dance of evolutionary processes, the patterns of genetic code, and the emergent complexity of ecosystems—a testament to the universal language of mathematics that governs all.

Through this lens, computation emerges not merely as a tool but as a fundamental principle that underpins the complexity and beauty of the world we navigate. It is a thread that weaves together the fabric of human ingenuity with the tapestry of the cosmos. Comprehending the world through a lens of computation will be the ultimate re-orientation.

Matt Devost: Everything is compute based. If you look at just the rise in Nvidia stock over the past year – that is all about access to compute. If you look at Sam Altman and his quest to raise a trillion dollars to generate AI specific chips, that is all about compute. So we feel like computation is at the core of the first principle that folks need to be addressing. You can say the same thing about Ethereum: it is a large computer across a distributed network – just with a different model.

Not Just New Technologies but New Realities

William Gibson transcended the future, where Philip K. Dick transcended reality. The future of the next ten years will be more closely aligned with Dick than Gibson. Gibson’s prescient visions of cyberpunk landscapes and the matrix have certainly shaped our understanding of a digital future. His narratives often hinge on the interplay between humanity and technology, forecasting a world where the two become inextricably linked. In contrast, Philip K. Dick’s work delves into the nature of reality itself, questioning the very fabric of existence and the human experience. His stories grapple with themes of identity, consciousness, and the nature of truth—concepts that are increasingly relevant in an era defined by deepfakes, misinformation, and the erosion of shared objective realities.

As we look to the next decade, it seems plausible that the themes explored by Dick will resonate more deeply with our societal trajectory. The rapid advancement of technology has brought us to a point where the manipulation of reality—be it through augmented reality, virtual reality, or artificial intelligence—is not just possible but becoming commonplace. The blurring lines between what is real and what is synthetic challenge our perceptions and could lead to a future that feels more akin to the surreal and often dystopian worlds depicted by Dick.

This is not to say that Gibson’s influence will diminish; on the contrary, his insights into the interconnectivity of global systems and the cybernetic enhancements of the human condition continue to unfold around us. However, the philosophical quandaries that Dick presents—such as the nature of humanity in an increasingly artificial world—may prove to be more immediately pertinent as we confront the ethical and existential implications of our technological evolution.

Reflecting on the current state of the world, it is evident that the questions raised by Dick’s work are not just philosophical musings but pressing concerns. The struggle to discern truth from fabrication, to maintain a sense of self amidst a barrage of algorithmically curated content, and to find meaning in a world where traditional narratives are constantly being upended, are challenges we grapple with daily. In this sense, Dick’s transcendence of reality may indeed be the guiding theme for the next ten years. We might engage in bar arguments of the reorientation required in the world imagined by Gibson, but we will fight wars over the reorientation necessary to inhabit the landscape envisioned by Dick.

Matt Devost: We try to have a little bit of fun with these annual almanac topics as well. I’m a big science fiction fan _ I used to run a program that looked at fiction and how it formed some of our thoughts around security and counterterrorism, etc. In this thinking we always talk about William Gibson – and we’ve had William Gibson quotes up at OODAcon and we’ve used it in reports about the kind of the cyberpunk technologies that we’re faced with human augmentation jacking into cyberspace, just as examples.

But we wanted to put a different spin on it. And that spin was that maybe Philip K. Dick is a little bit more appropriate over the next decade than William Gibson in his approach in confronting the essence of reality and what is real and what is not real. If you look at the recent coverage of OpenAI’s Sora – It was incredible how much more advanced it was. So that also got me thinking that if we had the ability to have on demand video production from prompts with the emergence of these VR headsets and the Apple Vision Pro. Will we have on demand reality? How close are we to being able to give a prompt that says “Today I want to work in an environment where it’s a cross between a Hilton Hotel lobby and…whatever? I would be surprised if we didn’t have that within the next year – and that’s pretty groundbreaking, but this drive towards on demand creation of video content means we are not that far away. Of course, what is also here – and we’ve seen this in the news as well – is the propensity for deep fakes: over the past week, we had a deceased dictator get reanimated through the use of deep fakes; We have multiple elections where Deepfakes are coming into play; We the had the robocalls in New Hampshire alleging to be Biden using Biden’s voice trying to influence voter behavior. We have the story of an organization posted in the OODA Network Slack where they use Deepfakes to compromise twenty-five million users.

Schrodinger’s Mental Model

We aren’t well adapted to shades of gray and seek binary outcomes which facilitates a desired reversion to the known past and also creates a pathway for exploitation at the cognitive and societal infrastructure layers. In past Almanac editions, we’ve referred to these divisions as binary fractures. We are being forced to contemplate and confront these dualities on a persistent basis. For example, consider:

Tech optimism versus neo-Luddite regulatory tendencies

Land of opportunity but abject poverty and increasing wealth disparity

Precision weapons but indiscriminate killing

In order to derive the benefits of future technologies, the Schrodinger’s mental model is not one where we accept the contradiction of the unknown states but where we actually open the box and leap into the future. As David Lloyd George articulated, you can’t cross the chasm in two small jumps.

Matt Devost: When we talked last year about jagged transitions, we also talked about how do you maintain some of these opposing mental models? Where we are super excited about the future – and something like Apple Vision Pro – but then we are scared to death when we see people are walking on the street and sitting in cafes – and the impact that could have on societies – terrified and excited – or some other things where we have the ability to engage in precision weapons, but then we see conflicts with indiscriminate killing. We have these weird juxtapositions that we are always trying to balance – that we feel like we need to acknowledge – and folks need to make that great leap into the future and start accepting it.

Niche Innovation Disadvantage?

Niche innovation will be disadvantaged in a future dependent on computation given the implied expense and associated disparity of compute access. Meta is making a run at General AI with an $18b investment in GPUs and will derive not only technology advantage but underscores that large companies have the resources to innovate at scale. Large companies will dominate the observation cycles in the media. This will make niche computation plays difficult.

It will become even more important to keep an eye out for the guerrilla innovation percolating from the garage scientists and basement hackers that can disrupt this compute disparity through genuine invention. We need to make sure that we are orienting to innovation emerging not only from investments by Marc Andreessen but also Michael Gibson.

Matt Devost: The niche innovation disadvantage is driven largely by some of the work last year where Meta, for example, is buying up hundreds of millions of dollars in GPUs. OpenAI obviously buying GPUs, Microsoft is buying them. And given some of the compute associated with training these foundational models, we worry that that might drive some niche innovation players out of the market. So we had a great conversation with Michael Gibson at OODAcon – who wrote the book Paper Belt on Fire – and we really want to make sure that we are also looking for and finding funding mechanisms for the folks building stuff in their garage or building stuff in their basement. We want to make sure that the innovation is not driven solely by those that can afford the massive compute. I am encouraged: I interact with a garage LLM guy and he does all this crazy stuff on raspberry Pi’s and on small compute modules that compete with a lot of the things that we see out there. And I am also encouraged, but always take it with a grain of salt, when Meta and Mark Zuckerberg announce that they are going to open source the the general AI that they produce.

Civil War Cinema

Viewed through the lens of history, 2024 will be a landmark year punctuated by the complexities of a political process that will exacerbate the binary fractures of the American republic. These issues are much to deep to benefit from analysis here, but it is always important to contemplate how close to the flame we are dancing in the context of an Eric Hoffer case study. It is also a year that will be marked by a major cinema film that contemplates a new American Civil War, normalizing the idea of conflict to resolve political differences and it hits at a time of misaligned governance incentives and high levels of poverty and displacement.

Focused on the thematics of this Almanac, we should acknowledge that problems arise when societies dream more about how things were than how they could be and that a vote is the last bastion of power you have against a broken and corrupt system without firing bullets. Therefore, the articulation of the future and the benefits of exponential technologies need to align with the first principles of democracy and opportunity.

Matt Devost: The Civil War thematic is one we have been tracking for a couple of years – concerned with what we have characterized in the past as these binary fractures where you drive the dialogue to the extremes. For example, you drive the political system to the extremes. Interestingly, we have a very contested election year occurring right now a year where we are also going to have a major theatrical film release that contemplates the potential for an American Civil War with high production values – and we see where cinema – fiction, et cetera – can influence public perception. So we continue to highlight this threat because we feel like there are going to be some serious issues that are going to have to deal with and address.

Weather Wars

Of all the books Matt has read over the past years, the stickiest has been “The Ministry for the Future” which contemplates both conflict and innovation to address the realities of global climate change. This Gray Rhino risk suffers from mitigation dependencies that rely on global cooperation around accepted behaviors. In absence of those behaviors, might some countries disadvantaged by geography and thus suffering from disproportionate impacts consider themselves engaged in weather wars and thus look to use instruments like sanctions and sabotage?

Regions facing increased frequency and severity of weather, rising sea levels, and economic and human costs will seek to disrupt the asymmetry of weather with novel approaches.

Matt Devost: Weather Wars – the book that has been haunting me for a while is still The Ministry for the Future that contemplates people engaging in radical kinds of terrorist activity based on their perceived disparity associated with the impact of climate change. So we still think that is going to continue to be an issue and something that we worry about – where the things that start happening in the book – private jets start getting taken out with drones – behavior that is not conducive to global climate change considerations become potential targets for terrorism. So we feel like that’s something that we also want to keep on the radar.

The Conflict Protocol is Always Running

The utopian aspirations of exponential technology disruption are subject to constant disruption from conventional conflict. Viewed in terms of computation, it seems the conflict protocol is always running. In 2024, we are confronted with continuing conflicts in Ukraine and Middle East along with an Asia that seems always on the precipice. As one OODA Network expert noted during a monthly meeting, conflicts continue to combine the dualities of low and high tech as drones take out tanks and terrorists raid raves. Despite advances in technology our supply chains and supply routes remain fixed to terrestrial realities that require both vigilance and resiliency.

Conflict will be a continuous disruptor requiring constant observation and strategic planning. As our network understands better than any others, conflict on the other side of the world can have very real impact on global supply chains, markets and the overall business environment. Continued contextualized situational awareness is required and scenario planning is a new corporate survival skill.

Matt Devost: The conflict protocol is always running – we obviously have to deal with the reality in which we’re dealt – in which we have multiple conflicts taking place right now, the potential for other conflicts and the need to track their potential impact.

Cyber a Safe Haven for Attackers

Attacks in cyberspace seem to have no escalatory or deterrence consequences, especially in the realm of cybercrime as ransomware attacks doubled over the past year with increasing impacts on the global economy. In an era dependent on technology for advantage, the importance of developing novel approaches to cybersecurity issues can not be overstated.

The escalation of cyber threats, particularly ransomware, underscores a stark reality: our collective security posture must evolve with an urgency that matches the ingenuity of our adversaries. The doubling of ransomware attacks is not merely a statistic; it is a clarion call for a paradigm shift in how we conceptualize and implement cybersecurity measures. New concepts for how we jurisdiction attacks and disrupt the economic incentives of the attackers are required. We must also embrace a more proactive stance, integrating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict and preempt attacks before they occur . Furthermore, the convergence of cybercrime with nation-state tactics necessitates a more nuanced understanding of the threat landscape, where strategic defense and risk management become as critical as tactical responses.

The future of cybersecurity lies in our ability to outpace the adaptability of threat actors, ensuring that the defenses we construct are not only resilient but also intelligent, capable of learning from each attack to bolster our protective measures. This requires a commitment to continuous innovation and the development of cybersecurity strategies that are as dynamic as the threats they aim to thwart. As we’ve seen, attackers often exploit the weakest link, which may not be within our own organizations but within our supply chains, turning trusted partners into potential vulnerabilities

Matt Devost: We always have a cybersecurity thematic. The one for this year is a little discouraging in that – dealing with this issue on a weekly basis – we certainly have a lot of great cyber defenders out there and a lot of great actions to counter the cyber-attack environment that exists. But I am haunted by this aspect that the attackers seem to be winning in many regards, and a lot of that is around just safe haven environments. It becomes impossible to prosecute attackers in Russia. It becomes impossible to go after attackers in China. And really thinking that we need to rework how we think about those issues and the incentives associated with that.

Fear of Dangerous Ideas

The apprehension surrounding emergent technologies such as AI, synthetic biology, and cryptocurrencies often stems from their transformative potential and the unknowns they carry. However, it is precisely this potential for profound change that should steer us away from fear and towards a judicious embrace. AI, for instance, heralds a new epoch in cognitive augmentation, enabling us to solve complex problems with unprecedented speed and efficiency. Synthetic biology promises revolutionary breakthroughs in medicine and agriculture, potentially eradicating diseases and bolstering food security. Cryptocurrencies are redefining financial systems, offering decentralized and democratized alternatives to traditional banking. These are not mere tools or trends; they are the catalysts for a new renaissance in human capability and creativity. It is essential to recognize that the risks associated with these technologies are not monolithic but manageable with informed governance that balances innovation with ethical considerations. We should not be afraid of these ideas; instead, we should be vigilant, fostering an ecosystem that encourages responsible exploration and safeguards against misuse. In doing so, we harness their potential to unlock a future that is more resilient, equitable, and abundant.

Matt Devost: Another thematic that we wanted to touch upon – what Bob has referred to as over control or decontrol – is wanting to overregulate new technologies because we’re afraid of them. The dialogue around AI certainly comes into that. We need to get Bob Gourley and Will Hurd debating each other – because Will just released an op-ed over the past two weeks that talked about increased regulation for AI. So there is a great conversation to be had there. But we are worried that there are a lot of dangerous things that we are going to be presented with over the next couple of years – and we are going to have to figure out the framework for how we allow for these innovations to move forward – while somehow dealing with the risks and the issues that people are contemplating.

The Anti-content Movement

In the deluge of content generated by AI, the human element becomes a coveted rarity, a beacon of authenticity in a sea of algorithmically crafted narratives. This forecasted anti-content movement is not merely a reactionary step backward but a recalibration of value in the digital age. The essence of human creativity, the nuances of emotion, and the irreplaceable nature of personal experience will be elevated, creating a renaissance of verifiable human-centric content. Trust and affinity groups like the OODA Network will indeed rise as the arbiters of this new era, curating human expertise and interaction..

The integrity of human-generated content will become paramount, and our cybersecurity strategies must be agile enough to defend against the sophisticated manipulations that generative AI can produce, such as creating synthetic personas with high viral reach and believability . The challenge will lie in distinguishing authentic human interaction from these high-quality, AI-generated facades, a task that will require innovative detection capabilities and a deep understanding of the nuances of human communication.

Matt Devost: The Anti-content movement is something that we talked about at OODAcon: the fact that, in 2024, the expectation is that the majority of the content created on the internet will be synthetic. So, in an age in which AI is creating content, you have fake personalities. I was seeing on YouTube earlier in the week that people are releasing guides on how to create fake influencers on Instagram, completely photorealistic. These fake influencers are getting contracts with brands. And the anti-content movement here is not against all content. It is highlighting what we believe will be increased value from direct human interaction – and increased value or filtering based on authenticity of human beings. So it is not that we will not want to consume some of this synthetic content, but that we really are going to crave and value content generated by human beings.

Dangerous Places Data Centers – The New Edge Compute

The advent of space-enabled edge computing marks a significant leap forward in the decentralization of computational power, enabling data processing to occur at the very periphery of the network, closest to where data is collected. The implications of this are profound and far-reaching, as it allows for real-time analytics and decision-making in environments where traditional cloud computing would be too cumbersome or slow.

This could lead to innovations in fields such as agriculture, where precision farming techniques could be enhanced by real-time data analysis, or in healthcare, where telemedicine can be vastly improved by bringing computation closer to the patient, even in the most isolated regions.

Q Day Gray Rhino

Michele Wucker used the term “Gray Rhino” to describe a highly probable, high impact but neglected threat. The highly probable, high impact and neglected threat of quantum computers breaking current asymmetric encryption meets this definition of a Gray Rhino. There is awareness of this threat in computer science circles and at R&D centers in governments and in pockets of the technology world. But for the most part big enterprises are choosing to ignore this threat. This is due in part to the many competing priorities for security spending. We do not see Q-Day happening in 2024 or even 2025, but we are seeing indications of Harvest Now Decrypt Later (HNDL) attacks where adversaries are stealing information today that will be broken later. This should be an impetus for organizations to move quicker to make today’s technologies quantum safe from this Gray Rhino that is reaching charging speed.

Matt Devost: A couple of interesting things that caught our eye over the years that we thought were fascinating: the ability to extend cloud compute and data centers – via technologies like Starlink, et cetera, – to the We are starting to see some of that push even into space itself. In 2011 talked about the Q Day Gray Rhino – we are trying to keep that on people’s radar screens as well. If you’re not familiar with the concept of a Gray Rhino – it’s from Michelle Walker’s book by the same title. We did an OODAcast interview with her and highly recommend the book and the OODAcast. Black Swans we understand as those risks that we could not predict or could not contemplate to catch us by surprise. Her concept of Gray Rhino is it is the risk that we see and that we know that is confronting us – but we fail to take action. So, when you hear us refer to things as gray rhinos, what we are doing is highlighting for the network issues and risks that we think are knowable – for which actions can be taken – but for which a lot of organizations fail to act.

Dreams of AGI

The topic of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is indeed a profound one, with implications that ripple across the fabric of our society and the very essence of our technological evolution. The risk of AGI, often depicted in dystopian narratives, is that it could surpass human intelligence, leading to scenarios where its objectives misalign with human values, potentially resulting in existential threats. This concern is not unfounded, given the rapid pace of advancements in machine learning and autonomous systems.

Yet, this risk assessment might be wrong, or at least premature. AGI remains a theoretical construct at this stage, and the anthropomorphizing of AGI risks may lead to a skewed perception of the actual challenges it presents. The intelligence of such systems may not manifest in the ways we expect, and the emergent properties of AGI could be as beneficial as they are daunting. It is crucial to differentiate between the speculative risks of AGI and the immediate concerns posed by narrow AI applications that are already impacting society.

To protect against potential AGI risks, a multifaceted approach is necessary. This includes rigorous ethical frameworks, transparent design principles, and robust governance structures that ensure alignment with human values and societal norms. It also involves fostering interdisciplinary collaboration among technologists, ethicists, policymakers, and other stakeholders to anticipate and mitigate unintended consequences. Preparing for AGI is as much about building resilient systems as it is about nurturing a culture of responsibility and foresight in the development and deployment of AI technologies.

Balancing the pendulum of AGI risk and reward requires a nuanced understanding of the trade-offs involved. In business and society, the potential benefits of AGI—such as solving complex global challenges, enhancing productivity, and advancing scientific discovery—must be weighed against the ethical considerations and potential for misuse. It is a delicate equilibrium, where the pursuit of innovation must not outpace our capacity for control and comprehension. As we navigate this uncharted territory, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and adaptable, ensuring that the arc of our technological journey bends towards the enhancement of humanity rather than its diminishment. In light of these considerations, what are your thoughts on the current state of AI governance and the measures in place to ensure ethical development and deployment?

Matt Devost: The idea of general intelligence achieved through artificial general intelligence (AGI). There is a march for AGI right now – a competition for a AGI – not only amongst companies in the United States, but amongst countries globally. So we really need to be contemplating: what does it mean if we have an AGI technology that starts to emerge over the next couple of years?

The Exponential Tech Stack Starts to Converge

Regular readers of the OODA Loop know that we cover exponential technologies on a daily basis and we expect disproportionately disruption where these technologies start to converge. For example, AI + Bio Tech or Robotics + AI. We will be tracking and continue re-orienting you to developments in the following areas:

Quantum Tech : This is the ultimate in first principles engineering. With new insights into how the quantum world really works this is becoming foundational science for all other engineering disciplines. Quantum Computing may be a decade away, but quantum engineering is a reality today resulting in more powerful microelectronics, more capable sensors and improved cybersecurity solutions.

: This is the ultimate in first principles engineering. With new insights into how the quantum world really works this is becoming foundational science for all other engineering disciplines. Quantum Computing may be a decade away, but quantum engineering is a reality today resulting in more powerful microelectronics, more capable sensors and improved cybersecurity solutions. Bio Tech : Until this day, all biological science was based on observation and experimentation. New Bio Tech enables the application of engineering principles to life itself. In 2024 we expect Bio Tech to continue to improve health and pharmaceutical outcomes and to start disrupting fields such as mining, manufacturing, agriculture and energy. Watch for mainstreaming of Brain Machine Interfaces towards the end of the year.

: Until this day, all biological science was based on observation and experimentation. New Bio Tech enables the application of engineering principles to life itself. In 2024 we expect Bio Tech to continue to improve health and pharmaceutical outcomes and to start disrupting fields such as mining, manufacturing, agriculture and energy. Watch for mainstreaming of Brain Machine Interfaces towards the end of the year. Narrow AI : The next year will bring more sophisticated narrow AI applications like OpenAI’s ChatGPT into areas like healthcare diagnostics, marketing and customer service. Employee disruption is already well underway. Companies, governments and individuals will adopt or not (“Adopt or you’re toast”).

: The next year will bring more sophisticated narrow AI applications like OpenAI’s ChatGPT into areas like healthcare diagnostics, marketing and customer service. Employee disruption is already well underway. Companies, governments and individuals will adopt or not (“Adopt or you’re toast”). General AI : General AI is a term used to describe technology so sophisticated that it can solve things across multiple domains, like a human. We do not believe reaching a General AI is a simple binary event. We will more likely see a continued improvement in multiple AI tools in 2024. Prepare to be amazed.

: General AI is a term used to describe technology so sophisticated that it can solve things across multiple domains, like a human. We do not believe reaching a General AI is a simple binary event. We will more likely see a continued improvement in multiple AI tools in 2024. Prepare to be amazed. Advanced Robotics and Automation : The most advanced robots are giving physical form to AI. In 2024 we expect to see humanoid robots in manufacturing and warehousing. In 2025 some of your neighbors will have them in their homes.. Autonomous vehicles and drones are posed to disrupt transportation and logistics.

: The most advanced robots are giving physical form to AI. In 2024 we expect to see humanoid robots in manufacturing and warehousing. In 2025 some of your neighbors will have them in their homes.. Autonomous vehicles and drones are posed to disrupt transportation and logistics. Materials Science : Innovations in materials science, particularly in additive manufacturing and 3D printing, will lead to more sustainable and efficient manufacturing processes across multiple industries in 2024. The cost of capital to modernize industries is inflationary, but the ability to manufacture in new ways with automation is a long term deflationary trend.

: Innovations in materials science, particularly in additive manufacturing and 3D printing, will lead to more sustainable and efficient manufacturing processes across multiple industries in 2024. The cost of capital to modernize industries is inflationary, but the ability to manufacture in new ways with automation is a long term deflationary trend. AR, VR, and the Metaverse : Augmented and virtual reality technologies are becoming more immersive, making the metaverse a more integral part of entertainment, education, and remote work. The Apple Vision Pro is the latest along a long evolution of these technologies.

: Augmented and virtual reality technologies are becoming more immersive, making the metaverse a more integral part of entertainment, education, and remote work. The Apple Vision Pro is the latest along a long evolution of these technologies. Space Technologies : In the coming year we will witness new milestones in space technology, opening new avenues for pharmaceutical production, earth observation, telecommunications and human space travel.

: In the coming year we will witness new milestones in space technology, opening new avenues for pharmaceutical production, earth observation, telecommunications and human space travel. Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies: OODA has been tracking this domain closely and see the foundations being laid for new applications across multiple aspects of society. Solutions will accelerate in domains like finance, healthcare, security, supply chain management and even voting systems. One measure of potential disruption in this domain is the number of developers creating blockchain based solutions. There were 22,000 blockchain developers in the US in 2022. By the end of 2024 we expect that number to more than double.

Added to the list based on the discussion on the call: Critical Infrastructure: The Future of Energy, Power Generation, and the Electrical Grid.

Matt Devost: The exponential tech stack is from the OODA Network and an editorial consideration. These are the technologies that we want to be closely tracking and we’ll be reporting on over the next year. If you have additions, by all means, we’re interested in hearing your thoughts. But these are the ones that are on the list the OODA Loop editorial team to be tracking on an annual basis.

And we close out the OODA Almanac 2024 reiterating the importance of the nature of compute being so important:

Conclusion – The Future Does Compute

The essential reorientation required for executives, leaders, and experts for 2024 should be focused on the increasing role of computation in nearly all elements of business, governance, finance, and culture coupled with the fact that exponential technologies are now improving at a pace that humans have a hard time comprehending.

It is critical that you continually seek out new observations that can help you reorient towards the future, but also engage in strategic planning in how to adapt to the impact of inevitable exponential technologies and existing global geopolitical realities.

Matt Devost: We use the OODA Almanac 2024 to drive dialogue. We’re not stating here that we have any answers. We’re just trying to promote discussion and do it in a way that is different each year from the traditional structured analysis we put out over the course of the year.

The OODA Network Discussion of the OODA Almanac 2024

AI Regulation and Overregulation: There was a spectrum of views on regulation, ranging from the need for control to concerns about overregulation. Different perspectives were shared, such as the rudimentary approach to AI regulation in some areas focusing on child safety. The conversation also touched on the delay of certain AI tools for fear of their impact on future elections. The complexity of balancing regulation and innovation in the AI landscape was a key theme throughout the discussion.

There was a spectrum of views on regulation, ranging from the need for control to concerns about overregulation. Different perspectives were shared, such as the rudimentary approach to AI regulation in some areas focusing on child safety. The conversation also touched on the delay of certain AI tools for fear of their impact on future elections. The complexity of balancing regulation and innovation in the AI landscape was a key theme throughout the discussion. The topics of AI-generated video, deepfakes, and the future of reality were explored. It was noted that synthetic videos and realities are becoming increasingly realistic, with advancements in technology allowing for the creation of photorealistic content. The potential impact of deepfakes on elections was highlighted, including incidents of using deepfakes for political influence. Concerns were raised about the misuse of deepfakes, with instances of compromising information using this technology being discussed. Additionally, the growing role of augmented reality in shaping the future was acknowledged, with a recognition of the need to monitor and understand the implications of these technological advancements. The discussion also touched on the ethical and strategic considerations surrounding the use of deepfakes, emphasizing the importance of norms and moral clarity in navigating these developments. The rumor is OpenAI is going to delay the release of the Sora tool until after the election for fear of the impact that it could have in 2024.

It was noted that synthetic videos and realities are becoming increasingly realistic, with advancements in technology allowing for the creation of photorealistic content. The potential impact of deepfakes on elections was highlighted, including incidents of using deepfakes for political influence. Lower power AI: It was highlighted that lower power AI is on the horizon, with projections indicating that up to 8% of the nation’s power could be utilized by AI in the next five years. Bitcoin mining and GPU power was explored in relation to the shift towards designing chips specifically for Bitcoin mining to enhance efficiency and power consumption. The discussion hinted at a potential similar trajectory for AI, where specialized AI-specific compute systems may emerge, paralleling the developments in Bitcoin mining technology . The conversation highlighted the transition from being GPU-dependent in Bitcoin mining to the development of chips tailored solely for this purpose, akin to the evolution seen in ASIC miners for Bitcoin. This shift in design aimed to optimize performance and energy usage, mirroring the advancements witnessed in the mining industry.

It was highlighted that lower power AI is on the horizon, with projections indicating that up to 8% of the nation’s power could be utilized by AI in the next five years. The future of electric power: It was noted that Tesla planned to move a plant to Buffalo for hydroelectric power from Niagara Falls, and projections suggested a considerable portion of the nation’s power would be used for AI in the future. With efforts to transition away from coal and natural gas, the strain on the electric power grid in the United States was emphasized, especially with the increasing demand for electric cars and AI technology. The potential impact of AI on the electric grid was highlighted, indicating that the grid would become a major focus with the integration of AI technology. One network member noted: “You add AI on top of the electric grid and it is going to become a big topic. If you want to look at a gray rhino, it’s a gray rhino.” There are around 2,500 power plants in the US, highlighting the challenges of building new ones due to lengthy permit processes. Small nuclear plants also face limitations on rapid construction timelines, including a reliance on Russian fuel supplies.

It was noted that Tesla planned to move a plant to Buffalo for hydroelectric power from Niagara Falls, and projections suggested a considerable portion of the nation’s power would be used for AI in the future. The potential impact of AI on the electric grid was highlighted, indicating that the grid would become a major focus with the integration of AI technology. The Zuckerberg Avatar 1.0 through 3.0: There was an examination of the evolution of avatars from less realistic versions to those that look like real individuals. The exponential progress in creating photorealistic avatars through AI tools was also highlighted as a significant development. The OODA Almanac has previously covered topics related to avatars and exponential technologies, indicating a broad exploration of these themes in past editions.

There was an examination of the evolution of avatars from less realistic versions to those that look like real individuals. The exponential progress in creating photorealistic avatars through AI tools was also highlighted as a significant development. The OODA Almanac has previously covered topics related to avatars and exponential technologies, indicating a broad exploration of these themes in past editions. The level five technology hurricane was described as being constantly present, yet often invisible, akin to being in the calm eye of a storm where everything seems fine, but one step into the hurricane’s wall could cause significant damage. This metaphor highlighted the pervasive impact and potentially destructive nature of advanced technologies, such as deepfakes and AI tools, within the technological landscape. The conversation underscored the need to recognize the power and risks associated with these technologies, as evidenced by instances like robocalls impersonating political figures and the strategic decision by OpenAI to delay the release of a tool due to its potential impact on the 2024 election.

was described as being constantly present, yet often invisible, akin to being in the calm eye of a storm where everything seems fine, but one step into the hurricane’s wall could cause significant damage. This metaphor highlighted the pervasive impact and potentially destructive nature of advanced technologies, such as deepfakes and AI tools, within the technological landscape. The conversation underscored the need to recognize the power and risks associated with these technologies, as evidenced by instances like robocalls impersonating political figures and the strategic decision by OpenAI to delay the release of a tool due to its potential impact on the 2024 election. The power of Cinema: The civil war movie was discussed for its potential powerful impact on people’s perceptions and decision-making processes. Film can generated potent propaganda, potentially leading to chaos as anyone could create it, not just nation-states. These discussions underscored the potential influence and implications of advanced technologies like deepfakes and AI-generated content in shaping narratives and behaviors.

The civil war movie was discussed for its potential powerful impact on people’s perceptions and decision-making processes. Film can generated potent propaganda, potentially leading to chaos as anyone could create it, not just nation-states. These discussions underscored the potential influence and implications of advanced technologies like deepfakes and AI-generated content in shaping narratives and behaviors. Propaganda was addressed in various contexts: Examples included the use of deepfakes for influencing voter behavior and the importance of having values in foreign policy to combat propaganda. The conversation highlighted instances like robocalls and the potential misuse of technology for spreading propaganda. Additionally, the concept of discerning propaganda was tied to the broader theme of understanding the power and implications of tools like deepfakes and digital currencies. The discussion emphasized the need for vigilance and critical thinking to navigate the evolving landscape of information warfare and propaganda tactics. One network member noted: All of this activity is super disruptive – and I don’t think we’re prepared to deal with that at all.

Examples included the use of deepfakes for influencing voter behavior and the importance of having values in foreign policy to combat propaganda. The conversation highlighted instances like robocalls and the potential misuse of technology for spreading propaganda. Additionally, the concept of discerning propaganda was tied to the broader theme of understanding the power and implications of tools like deepfakes and digital currencies. The discussion emphasized the need for vigilance and critical thinking to navigate the evolving landscape of information warfare and propaganda tactics. One network member noted: All of this activity is super disruptive – and I don’t think we’re prepared to deal with that at all. Responding to propaganda and fraud was discussed: One aspect of the fraud discussion highlighted a security issue where sensitive information was not adequately protected, leading to the occurrence of fraud incidents. Additionally, the human behavioral aspect was emphasized, illustrating how individuals, even when educated about scams, can still fall victim to fraudulent schemes. The conversation also touched on the importance of values in international foreign policy and having a moral framework to navigate such challenges effectively. This comprehensive approach underscores the multifaceted nature of addressing fraud within the context of the OODA Almanac 2024 discussion.

One aspect of the fraud discussion highlighted a security issue where sensitive information was not adequately protected, leading to the occurrence of fraud incidents. Additionally, the human behavioral aspect was emphasized, illustrating how individuals, even when educated about scams, can still fall victim to fraudulent schemes. The conversation also touched on the importance of values in international foreign policy and having a moral framework to navigate such challenges effectively. This comprehensive approach underscores the multifaceted nature of addressing fraud within the context of the OODA Almanac 2024 discussion. Talking with family members about ways to verify authenticity: Suggestions to establish code words or unique questions known only within the family to confirm identities and protect against risks like deep fakes and fraud, including proactive measures to ensure secure communication, especially in times of potential exposure or emergencies. By sharing and implementing such verification methods within the family, individuals can enhance their security and resilience against deceptive practices in various contexts.

Suggestions to establish code words or unique questions known only within the family to confirm identities and protect against risks like deep fakes and fraud, including proactive measures to ensure secure communication, especially in times of potential exposure or emergencies. By sharing and implementing such verification methods within the family, individuals can enhance their security and resilience against deceptive practices in various contexts. Cybersecurity background discussion: One network member noted: “Since 2010, we have not made much progress, but yet we have so many things that we haven’t really been able to really address: Jurisdiction has always been an issue. We need something new. We need some sort of shift again, like when AI came around as a capability, or machine learning in 2010 to 2012 period – we need that kind of catalyst. We need something new in this market. There is consolidation. CISO organizations are exhausted. Companies are questioning some of their investments and feel like we are not moving.”

One network member noted: “Since 2010, we have not made much progress, but yet we have so many things that we haven’t really been able to really address: Jurisdiction has always been an issue. We need something new. We need some sort of shift again, like when AI came around as a capability, or machine learning in 2010 to 2012 period – we need that kind of catalyst. We need something new in this market. There is consolidation. Companies are questioning some of their investments and feel like we are not moving.” Cybersecurity innovation: The jurisdiction fatigue is very real. There was a recognition that true innovation in cybersecurity is scarce, often resembling incremental evolution rather than groundbreaking advancements. The conversation reflected a need to rethink existing models and strategies to address cybersecurity challenges effectively in the evolving landscape. Cybersecurity being portrayed as a marketing gimmick was examined : One perspective shared was that the industry had allowed cybersecurity to be perceived as a marketing ploy, with examples like challenge coins based on threat actors. One network member noted: “We’ve allowed that to dominate some of the dialogue with the leadership teams – because we were trying to gain market share and there was a certain novelty and coolness associated with that. I think that has had a real net negative impact on the industry, because now the people in the decision making positions – with control of the budgets, et cetera – have a hard time discerning the reality from the gimmicks.” Cybersecurity and Security Fiduciaries: The concept of security fiduciaries was introduced into the discussion, drawing parallels to financial fiduciaries and emphasizing the need for individuals responsible for security decisions to act in a fiduciary capacity to avoid conflicts of interest and ensure a focus on solving real security problems. Incentive Structure moving forward?: the dialogue noted the significance of avoiding upselling in security services and focusing on solving actual security issues rather than pursuing market expansion.

There was a recognition that true innovation in cybersecurity is scarce, often resembling incremental evolution rather than groundbreaking advancements. The conversation reflected a need to rethink existing models and strategies to address cybersecurity challenges effectively in the evolving landscape. The Future of Education: The impact of technology on learning and the need for an understanding of physics at the high school level. The dialogue touched on concerns about education, technology, and the potential societal implications of advancements like deepfakes and AI tools. The conversation delved into understanding the importance of an understanding quantum physics – and the importance of expressing the science from a basic standpoint, emphasizing how quantum is crucial and why it’s essential to comprehend – highlighting the significance of first principles thinking and reasoning in this year’s almanac with a commitment to elaborate on this method further.

The impact of technology on learning and the need for an understanding of physics at the high school level. The dialogue touched on concerns about education, technology, and the potential societal implications of advancements like deepfakes and AI tools. Quantum was discussed in various other contexts: The discussion touched on the unknowable nature at the quantum level and the potential for knowing everything to some degree beyond that point. There was also mention of applying quantum thinking to break things down to their atomic level for reforming into other entities, drawing parallels to revolutionary thinking akin to alchemy. The importance of understanding quantum principles and expressing them in a comprehensible way for executives, investors, and decision-makers was highlighted.

The discussion touched on the unknowable nature at the quantum level and the potential for knowing everything to some degree beyond that point. There was also mention of applying quantum thinking to break things down to their atomic level for reforming into other entities, drawing parallels to revolutionary thinking akin to alchemy. Problem Set and Technology Convergence – predictive analytics, the physical environment, Quantum, and AI: DeepMind and weather prediction were discussed: DeepMind claims to offer a more accurate 10-day forecast in one minute compared to current models in 24 hours – improving weather prediction by leveraging physics and quantum elements. Weather prediction’s importance in supply chain and commodities was mentioned. Overall, the discussions showcased advancements and concerns related to AI, weather forecasting, and potential societal impacts. Today’s forecasting is primarily based on physics or physical properties of weather. One OODA Network member noted: “If we are talking about quantum as an element of physics – at what point do we combine these two things together to just do better predictive analysis of the physical environment between Quantum and AI?”

DeepMind and weather prediction were discussed: DeepMind claims to offer a more accurate 10-day forecast in one minute compared to current models in 24 hours – improving weather prediction by leveraging physics and quantum elements. Crypto and Digital Currencies: While this topic has been more prominently featured in the Almanac, the discussion indicated a cautious approach to the evolution of digital currencies and emerging technologies in the context of the OODA Almanac 2024. Digital currencies were mentioned as something to track with the potential to adhere to the first principles of economics.

