The December 2023 OODA Network Member Meeting: What Every American Should Know about China… and Doesn’t

The final OODA Network Member Meeting of 2023 was held on Friday December 15, 2023. The OODA Network was joined at the meeting by Mike Studeman(Rear Admiral, USN ret) to help the OODA Network members think through developments with China. China is a large and complicated country which makes for a large and complex domain with multiple dimensions in need of comprehension. Mike is known for his ability to take in both the big picture of China and contextualize it for operational decision-makers.