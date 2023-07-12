The Silicon Valley Defense Group “NatSec 100”

The SVDG recently introduced the inaugural version of the NatSec100, a “newly developed, annual ranked list of the top venture-funded defense and dual-use startups. It was developed to offer a data-driven snapshot of the evolving techno-security ecosystem” – including policy recommendations.

About the Silicon Valley Defense Group [SVDG]

In 2015, Senator John McCain sought help from leaders in tech and finance to improve relations between the innovation hub of Silicon Valley and the technology demands of the defense market. The result: The Silicon Valley Defense Group. After meeting with Senator McCain, [the founders of the SVDG] continued to engage policymakers to help bridge the gap between government and Silicon Valley. Before officially becoming a 501C3 in 2020, SVDG operated for several years as an informal working group, uniting the people, capital, and ideas necessary to ensure allied democracies retain a durable techno-security advantage. SVDG aims to develop cross-cutting relationships between Silicon Valley startups, investors, and the defense ecosystem. To achieve this goal, SVDG seeks to engage and motivate dual-use innovators and venture capitalists to support the broad mandate for defense innovation. (1)

The Inaugural SVDG National Security 100 (NatSec100)

The SVDG recently introduced the inaugural version of the NatSec100, a “newly developed, annual ranked list of the top venture-funded defense and dual-use startups. It was developed to offer a data-driven snapshot of the evolving techno-security ecosystem.



The list is by no means a perfect indicator of the future success or failure of the companies it comprises; rather, it is intended to drive conversation around the emerging tech ecosystem in national security. While the DOD has long resisted “picking winners,” the NatSec100 ranks companies based on which are the comparative front-runners in the defense and national security space each year.



SVDG will be sharing a series of follow-up efforts including webinars, case studies, and roundtables to facilitate discussions and knowledge sharing. Additionally, deeper dives into the policy recommendations will be undertaken to critically assess and refine strategies for more effective implementation. (2)

Methodology

Silicon Valley Defense Group (SVDG) collaborated with Franklin Templeton and Balyasny Asset Management to compile the NatSec100 list, taking into account the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E))’s 14 Critical Technology Areas and private conversations with senior leaders from the DOD and intelligence community. Eligible companies are all engaged in the Department of Defense (DOD) critical technology areas, and the rankings reflect weighted, quantitative factors that allowed us to analyze companies’ size, growth, and momentum. Specifically, we analyzed headcount growth, total capital raised, and fundraising momentum, to assign a weighted score to each company. While these metrics are by no means perfect indicators of success for these companies, they demonstrate momentum in the world of venture-backed growth. All data gathered for the NatSec100 2023 is through the end of April 2023. (3)

What Next?

SVDG Policy Recommendations

Better Reporting Metrics

It’s important to track the success of defense and dual-use startups in the national security market to judge to health of the national security innovation ecosystem. These metrics should monitor private funding and company growth, as well as government contracts and procurement of emerging technologies. It should track beneficiaries of the Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU) Other Transaction Authorities (OTAs), the recipients of AP-FIT grants, the Title III/Defense Production Act winners, and those that secure AFWERX STRATFI/TACFI awards. These will provide a clearer picture of the health of the national security innovation ecosystem and the effectiveness of DOD/IC efforts to support innovative challengers to the established defense industrial base.

Private Capital Partnership Consideration

Another step towards enhancing our techno-security landscape is to consolidate DOD efforts in connecting with private capital. These efforts, currently distributed across various departments like the Office of Strategic Capital, DIU, and Service-led initiatives, should be streamlined and consolidated. This centralization would improve efficiency, coordination, and accountability, and it could further be enhanced by linking with Intelligence Community efforts, like In-Q-Tel.

Nurturing New and Emerging Suppliers

If the DOD is truly committed to cultivating an emerging industrial base to supplement the established industrial base, it is essential to act decisively. This means seeking out and insisting on the inclusion of new suppliers, with a specific focus on those without a prior record of performance. It’s an approach that promotes innovation and drives competitiveness.

The Space Force’s approach with the new National Security Space Launch (NSSL) serves as a good model. Their Request for Proposals (RFP) expanded the supplier base, increasing the number of winners from two in the previous award to five in 2023. This not only broadened the playing field but also opened opportunities for 1-3 members of the NatSec100 to secure a contract, even without prior space exploration credentials.

However, not all sectors are embracing this forward-thinking strategy. A case in point is the Over-the-Horizon (OTH) munitions sector. The Ukraine conflict has highlighted the urgent need for new solid munition suppliers, like Ursa Major and Xbow. Yet, the first significant Defense Production Act (DPA) award was granted to the underperforming incumbent. This represented a missed opportunity to invest 10-20% of the contract in new entrants, which would have stimulated innovation and competition.

To ensure the growth and resilience of our national security infrastructure, it is paramount to incorporate and nurture emerging suppliers. This strategy fosters a more diverse and adaptable industrial base, better equipped to face the evolving challenges of the 21st century. (3)