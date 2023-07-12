The Silicon Valley Defense Group “NatSec 100”

The SVDG recently introduced the inaugural version of the NatSec100, a “newly developed, annual ranked list of the top venture-funded defense and dual-use startups. It was developed to offer a data-driven snapshot of the evolving techno-security ecosystem” – including policy recommendations.
About the Silicon Valley Defense Group [SVDG]
In 2015, Senator John McCain sought help from leaders in tech and finance to improve relations between the innovation hub of Silicon Valley and the technology demands of the defense market. The result: The Silicon Valley Defense Group. After meeting with Senator McCain, [the founders of the SVDG] continued to engage policymakers to help bridge the gap between government and Silicon Valley. Before officially becoming a 501C3 in 2020, SVDG operated for several years as an informal working group, uniting the people, capital, and ideas necessary to ensure allied democracies retain a durable techno-security advantage. SVDG aims to develop cross-cutting relationships between Silicon Valley startups, investors, and the defense ecosystem. To achieve this goal, SVDG seeks to engage and motivate dual-use innovators and venture capitalists to support the broad mandate for defense innovation. (1)
The Inaugural SVDG National Security 100 (NatSec100)
The SVDG recently introduced the inaugural version of the NatSec100, a “newly developed, annual ranked list of the top venture-funded defense and dual-use startups. It was developed to offer a data-driven snapshot of the evolving techno-security ecosystem.
The list is by no means a perfect indicator of the future success or failure of the companies it comprises; rather, it is intended to drive conversation around the emerging tech ecosystem in national security. While the DOD has long resisted “picking winners,” the NatSec100 ranks companies based on which are the comparative front-runners in the defense and national security space each year.
SVDG will be sharing a series of follow-up efforts including webinars, case studies, and roundtables to facilitate discussions and knowledge sharing. Additionally, deeper dives into the policy recommendations will be undertaken to critically assess and refine strategies for more effective implementation. (2)
Rank
Name
Company Description
Total funding raised (millions)
Headquarters
CEO
Year Founded
1
Develops spacecraft to make life multi-planetary; develops space launch vehicles to increase accessibility of materials
$8,999.86
Hawthorne, CA
2002
2
Develops defensive AI-based software and hardware for national security
$2,315.10
Costa Mesa, CA
2017
3
Data analytics platform to simplify data
$3,497.36
San Francisco, CA
2013
4
Commercial space transportation technology to facilitate life in space
$1,438.22
Louisville, CO
2021
5
Cryptocurrency investigation and compliance software
$536.72
New York City, NY
2014
6
Provider of human-rated space infrastructure and services
$274.20
Houston, TX
2016
7
Develops 3D printed rockets for launching payloads to orbit
$1,334.54
Long Beach, CA
2015
8
Developer of a performance monitoring platform
$569.23
New York, NY
2014
9
AI based drone technology
$575.00
San Diego, CA
2015
10
Centralized data platform supporting data analytics and enterprise AI development
$851.80
New York, NY
2013
11
Developer of autonomous drones for commercial and government use
$644.68
Redwood City, CA
2014
12
Data-centric platform accelerates AI training and development
$602.86
San Francisco, CA
2016
13
Construction-scale additive manufacturing
$451.00
Austin, TX
2017
14
Lithium-sulfur battery technology
$210.00
San Jose, CA
2015
15
Practical AI quantum software
$500.00
New York, NY
2022
16
Infrastructure cybersecurity software
$358.20
Hanover, MD
2016
17
Space simulation and analytics platform
$81.82
El Segundo, CA
2017
18
Developing hypersonic aircraft
$48.28
Houston, TX
2020
19
Enterprise AI platform to automate data
$1,048.21
Boston, MA
2012
20
Developer of turnkey propulsion technologies for engines
$286.10
Berthoud, CO
2015
21
Data automation for hybrid clouds
$1,056.73
Palo Alto, CA
2014
22
Integrated SDN platform to integrate cloud, networking, and security services
$330.25
Santa Clara, CA
2009
23
Enterprise analytics platform centralizes and accelerates data
$677.45
Mountain View, CA
2012
24
First utility-scale quantum computer
$665.00
Palo Alto, CA
2016
25
Satellite radar imagery technology
$283.99
San Francisco, CA
2016
26
Developer of reusable rockets
$74.54
Kent, WA
2019
27
Hardware for accelerated analytics and AI
$1,136.60
Palo Alto, CA
2017
28
Advanced simulation infrastructure software for autonomous vehicles
$351.50
Mountain View, CA
2017
29
HPM technology software to counter UAS
$290.59
Torrance, CA
2018
30
Orbital maneuvering vehicles for economical delivery
$30.00
El Segundo, CA
2021
31
Space technologies for sustainable expansion
$500.00
Kent, WA
2000
32
Automated cloud platform for software delivery
$454.55
San Jose, CA
2010
33
AI-accelerating computing chips
$723.00
Sunnyvale, CA
2015
34
Satellite internet company for regional connectivity and broadcasting
$393.92
San Francisco, CA
2015
35
Low-cost vehicles to launch small satellites
$419.35
El Segundo, CA
2017
36
Develops software-configured, quantum-enabled products
$184.50
Louisville, CO
2007
37
Data platform designed to accelerate enterprises
$263.00
New York, NY
2016
38
Low-flying satellites to collect ultra-high-resolution imagery
$11.07
Louisville, CO
2017
39
Develops climate-focused satellite constellation technology
$35.00
Mountain View, CA
2021
40
First confidential AI platform
$22.00
San Francisco, CA
2020
41
Wearable performance optimization device
$407.40
Boston, MA
2011
42
Autonomous marine surface vehicles
$186.20
Alameda, CA
2012
43
Satellite platform to assist the launch and operations of satellites
$156.16
San Francisco, CA
2017
44
Augmented reality (AR) for military training applications
$110.90
Orlando, FL
2018
45
Software-centric platform accelerates high-performance machine learning inference
$187.80
San Jose, CA
2018
46
Printing platform designed to print parts with complex geometries
$253.13
Somerville, MA
2011
47
Data-driven protection and privacy compliance platform
$196.26
New York, NY
2016
48
Software-enhanced compute systems and GPU cloud services
$68.21
San Jose, CA
2012
49
Machine learning products for critical national security problems
$91.10
Palo Alto, CA
2019
50
On-demand digital manufacturing ecosystem
$195.62
San Francisco, CA
2013
51
Electronic-photonic chipset for computers
$195.10
Emeryville, CA
2015
52
CBRS shared spectrum technology for wireless industry
$206.00
Arlington, VA
2012
53
Counter-drone security technology platform
$133.01
Sterling, VA
2014
54
Develops autonomous and semi-autonomous transportation vehicles
$228.00
Clarksburg, MD
2002
55
Autonomous flight technology designed for fixed-wing aircraft
$146.00
Boston, MA
2018
56
Developer of a hypersonic aircraft
$118.90
Atlanta, GA
2018
57
AI to analyze increasingly complex data stores
$340.49
Austin, TX
2013
58
Develops launch vehicles for commercial launches to orbit
$30.20
Cedar Park, TX
2017
59
Low-power satellite antenna for mobile satellite-cellular connectivity
$524.87
McLean, VA
2012
60
Vehicle inspection systems to detect threats or modifications of vehicles
$201.56
Teaneck, NJ
2016
61
Technology-enabled logistic platform to expedite deliveries
$138.50
Carlsbad, CA
2016
62
Manufacturer of sustainable supersonic aircraft
$269.13
Dove Valley, CO
2014
63
Risk management platform
$37.00
Rockville, MD
2016
64
Online cybersecurity platform
$174.05
San Francisco, CA
2013
65
Robots for comprehensive asset inspections
$120.45
Pittsburgh, PA
2013
66
Microwave-based plasma technology to produce nanomaterials
$214.10
North Andover, MA
2014
67
Logistics assurance platform to manage supply-chain risk
$258.62
Arlington, VA
2005
68
Constellation of satellites that capture both visible and thermal imagery simultaneously
$60.22
Broomfield, CO
2020
69
2-way communication drones and aerospace technology systems
$82.20
Seattle, WA
2017
70
GPS technology for automated navigation for autonomous applications
$200.18
San Francisco, CA
2012
71
Mission-focused, defense and security AI products
$223.80
Washington, DC
2019
72
Satellite communications optimization control software
$34.80
Traverse City, MI
2015
73
Developer of modern test and measurement devices based on a software-configurable hardware platform
$58.96
San Diego, CA
2014
74
Space refueling technology designed to offer remote monitoring services
$29.15
Lafayette, CO
2018
75
Hybrid rocket engines with 3D-printed fuel
$26.75
Addison, TX
2019
76
Sustainable spacecraft propulsion systems
$28.07
El Segundo, CA
2018
77
Affordable rocket propellant for orbital access
$29.20
Huntsville, AL
2016
78
Technology platform for public open cloud infrastructure
$254.07
Campbell, CA
1999
79
Cloud-based software and hardware infrastructure platform for scientific and engineering simulations
$157.40
San Francisco, CA
2011
80
Aviation and aerospace technology for space exploration
$177.80
Denver, CO
2019
81
space-based radio frequency mapping and analytics system for geospatial data analytics
$305.00
Herndon, VA
2015
82
Workforce-oriented AI robotic process automation software
$1,172.97
San Jose, CA
2003
83
Model Intelligence platform for business impact
$42.28
Redwood City, CA
2019
84
Accelerating commercial software development, testing, and deployment into national security networks
$44.23
Wilmington, DE
2014
85
Democratizing space transportation technology
$26.66
Tucson, AZ
2019
86
Autonomous flight technology for various aircraft
$58.00
San Francisco, CA
2016
87
Secure commercial operations in low Earth orbit
$82.00
Menlo Park, CA
2016
88
Drone defense technology for airspace security
$45.00
San Diego, CA
2015
89
Aerospace launch mission services
$265.75
Bellevue, WA
2009
90
AI tool to extract information from text documents
$138.25
Redwood City, CA
2015
91
Virtual mobile infrastructure to eliminate security risks
$30.50
Reston, VA
2021
92
Automated security operations platform
$59.80
San Jose, CA
2015
93
Cybersecurity platform to defend operational technology platforms
$105.50
Arlington, VA
2019
94
AI used to automate the analysis of massive datasets
$237.00
San Francisco, CA
2014
95
Collaboration tool, online backup and file hosting service
$36.90
Lenexa, KS
2007
96
Commercial space services fueled by a multi-sensor platform to store, transmit data, achieve data fusion and on orbit processing
$25.20
Redmond, WA
2018
97
Software-defined communication payloads for airborne and in-orbit platforms
$88.20
Broomfield, CO
2017
98
Device security platform unguarded firmware and hardware defense
$63.04
Portland, OR
2017
99
Platform for in-space manufacturing
$42.00
El Segundo, CA
2020
100
Autonomous aircraft systems and software to expedite shipping services
$56.00
San Francisco, CA
2016
Methodology
Silicon Valley Defense Group (SVDG) collaborated with Franklin Templeton and Balyasny Asset Management to compile the NatSec100 list, taking into account the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E))’s 14 Critical Technology Areas and private conversations with senior leaders from the DOD and intelligence community. Eligible companies are all engaged in the Department of Defense (DOD) critical technology areas, and the rankings reflect weighted, quantitative factors that allowed us to analyze companies’ size, growth, and momentum. Specifically, we analyzed headcount growth, total capital raised, and fundraising momentum, to assign a weighted score to each company. While these metrics are by no means perfect indicators of success for these companies, they demonstrate momentum in the world of venture-backed growth. All data gathered for the NatSec100 2023 is through the end of April 2023. (3)
What Next?
SVDG Policy Recommendations
Better Reporting Metrics
It’s important to track the success of defense and dual-use startups in the national security market to judge to health of the national security innovation ecosystem. These metrics should monitor private funding and company growth, as well as government contracts and procurement of emerging technologies. It should track beneficiaries of the Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU) Other Transaction Authorities (OTAs), the recipients of AP-FIT grants, the Title III/Defense Production Act winners, and those that secure AFWERX STRATFI/TACFI awards. These will provide a clearer picture of the health of the national security innovation ecosystem and the effectiveness of DOD/IC efforts to support innovative challengers to the established defense industrial base.
Private Capital Partnership Consideration
Another step towards enhancing our techno-security landscape is to consolidate DOD efforts in connecting with private capital. These efforts, currently distributed across various departments like the Office of Strategic Capital, DIU, and Service-led initiatives, should be streamlined and consolidated. This centralization would improve efficiency, coordination, and accountability, and it could further be enhanced by linking with Intelligence Community efforts, like In-Q-Tel.
Nurturing New and Emerging Suppliers
If the DOD is truly committed to cultivating an emerging industrial base to supplement the established industrial base, it is essential to act decisively. This means seeking out and insisting on the inclusion of new suppliers, with a specific focus on those without a prior record of performance. It’s an approach that promotes innovation and drives competitiveness.
The Space Force’s approach with the new National Security Space Launch (NSSL) serves as a good model. Their Request for Proposals (RFP) expanded the supplier base, increasing the number of winners from two in the previous award to five in 2023. This not only broadened the playing field but also opened opportunities for 1-3 members of the NatSec100 to secure a contract, even without prior space exploration credentials.
However, not all sectors are embracing this forward-thinking strategy. A case in point is the Over-the-Horizon (OTH) munitions sector. The Ukraine conflict has highlighted the urgent need for new solid munition suppliers, like Ursa Major and Xbow. Yet, the first significant Defense Production Act (DPA) award was granted to the underperforming incumbent. This represented a missed opportunity to invest 10-20% of the contract in new entrants, which would have stimulated innovation and competition.
To ensure the growth and resilience of our national security infrastructure, it is paramount to incorporate and nurture emerging suppliers. This strategy fosters a more diverse and adaptable industrial base, better equipped to face the evolving challenges of the 21st century. (3)
