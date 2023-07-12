The Silicon Valley Defense Group “NatSec 100”

OODA Loop

The SVDG recently introduced the inaugural version of the NatSec100, a “newly developed, annual ranked list of the top venture-funded defense and dual-use startups. It was developed to offer a data-driven snapshot of the evolving techno-security ecosystem” – including policy recommendations.  

About the Silicon Valley Defense Group [SVDG]

In 2015, Senator John McCain sought help from leaders in tech and finance to improve relations between the innovation hub of Silicon Valley and the technology demands of the defense market. The result: The Silicon Valley Defense Group.  After meeting with Senator McCain, [the founders of the SVDG] continued to engage policymakers to help bridge the gap between government and Silicon Valley. Before officially becoming a 501C3 in 2020, SVDG operated for several years as an informal working group, uniting the people, capital, and ideas necessary to ensure allied democracies retain a durable techno-security advantage.  SVDG aims to develop cross-cutting relationships between Silicon Valley startups, investors, and the defense ecosystem. To achieve this goal, SVDG seeks to engage and motivate dual-use innovators and venture capitalists to support the broad mandate for defense innovation. (1)

The Inaugural SVDG National Security 100 (NatSec100) 

The SVDG recently introduced the inaugural version of the NatSec100, a “newly developed, annual ranked list of the top venture-funded defense and dual-use startups. It was developed to offer a data-driven snapshot of the evolving techno-security ecosystem.

The list is by no means a perfect indicator of the future success or failure of the companies it comprises; rather, it is intended to drive conversation around the emerging tech ecosystem in national security. While the DOD has long resisted “picking winners,” the NatSec100 ranks companies based on which are the comparative front-runners in the defense and national security space each year.

SVDG will be sharing a series of follow-up efforts including webinars, case studies, and roundtables to facilitate discussions and knowledge sharing. Additionally, deeper dives into the policy recommendations will be undertaken to critically assess and refine strategies for more effective implementation. (2)


Source:  https://www.siliconvalleydefense.org/natsec100-2023/#list

Rank

Name

Company Description

Total funding raised (millions)

Headquarters

CEO

Year Founded

1

SpaceX

Develops spacecraft to make life multi-planetary; develops space launch vehicles to increase accessibility of materials

$8,999.86

Hawthorne, CA

Elon Musk

2002

2

Anduril

Develops defensive AI-based software and hardware for national security

$2,315.10

Costa Mesa, CA

Brian Schimpf

2017

3

Databricks

Data analytics platform to simplify data

$3,497.36

San Francisco, CA

Ali Ghodsi

2013

4

Sierra Space

Commercial space transportation technology to facilitate life in space

$1,438.22

Louisville, CO

Tom Vice

2021

5

Chainalysis

Cryptocurrency investigation and compliance software

$536.72

New York City, NY

Jonathan Levin

2014

6

Axiom Space

Provider of human-rated space infrastructure and services

$274.20

Houston, TX

Michael Suffredini

2016

7

Relativity

Develops 3D printed rockets for launching payloads to orbit

$1,334.54

Long Beach, CA

Tim Ellis

2015

8

Grafana Labs

Developer of a performance monitoring platform

$569.23

New York, NY

Raj Dutt

2014

9

Shield AI

AI based drone technology

$575.00

San Diego, CA

Ryan Tseng

2015

10

Dataiku

Centralized data platform supporting data analytics and enterprise AI development

$851.80

New York, NY

Florian Douetteau

2013

11

Skydio

Developer of autonomous drones for commercial and government use

$644.68

Redwood City, CA

Adam Bry

2014

12

Scale AI

Data-centric platform accelerates AI training and development

$602.86

San Francisco, CA

Alexandr Wang

2016

13

ICON

Construction-scale additive manufacturing

$451.00

Austin, TX

Jason Ballard

2017

14

Lyten

Lithium-sulfur battery technology

$210.00

San Jose, CA

Dan Cook

2015

15

SandboxAQ

Practical AI quantum software

$500.00

New York, NY

Jack Hidary

2022

16

Dragos

Infrastructure cybersecurity software

$358.20

Hanover, MD

Robert M. Lee

2016

17

Slingshot Aerospace

Space simulation and analytics platform

$81.82

El Segundo, CA

Melanie Stricklan

2017

18

Venus Aerospace

Developing hypersonic aircraft

$48.28

Houston, TX

Sassie Duggleby

2020

19

DataRobot

Enterprise AI platform to automate data

$1,048.21

Boston, MA

Debanjan Saha

2012

20

Ursa Major Technologies

Developer of turnkey propulsion technologies for engines

$286.10

Berthoud, CO

Joe Laurienti

2015

21

Rubrik

Data automation for hybrid clouds

$1,056.73

Palo Alto, CA

Bipul Sinha

2014

22

Versa Networks

Integrated SDN platform to integrate cloud, networking, and security services

$330.25

Santa Clara, CA

Kelly Ahuja

2009

23

ThoughtSpot

Enterprise analytics platform centralizes and accelerates data

$677.45

Mountain View, CA

Sudheesh Nair

2012

24

PsiQuantum

First utility-scale quantum computer

$665.00

Palo Alto, CA

Jeremy O’Brien

2016

25

Capella Space

Satellite radar imagery technology

$283.99

San Francisco, CA

Payam Banazadeh

2016

26

Stoke Space Technologies

Developer of reusable rockets

$74.54

Kent, WA

Andy Lapsa

2019

27

SambaNova Systems

Hardware for accelerated analytics and AI

$1,136.60

Palo Alto, CA

Rodrigo Liang

2017

28

Applied Intuition

Advanced simulation infrastructure software for autonomous vehicles

$351.50

Mountain View, CA

Qasar Younis

2017

29

Epirus

HPM technology software to counter UAS

$290.59

Torrance, CA

Kenneth Bedingfield

2018

30

Impulse Space

Orbital maneuvering vehicles for economical delivery

$30.00

El Segundo, CA

Thomas Mueller

2021

31

Blue Origin

Space technologies for sustainable expansion

$500.00

Kent, WA

Bob Smith

2000

32

CloudBees

Automated cloud platform for software delivery

$454.55

San Jose, CA

Anuj Kapur

2010

33

Cerebras Systems

AI-accelerating computing chips

$723.00

Sunnyvale, CA

Andrew Feldman

2015

34

Astranis

Satellite internet company for regional connectivity and broadcasting

$393.92

San Francisco, CA

John Gedmark

2015

35

ABL Space Systems

Low-cost vehicles to launch small satellites

$419.35

El Segundo, CA

Harry O’Hanley

2017

36

Infleqtion

Develops software-configured, quantum-enabled products

$184.50

Louisville, CO

Scott Faris

2007

37

VAST Data

Data platform designed to accelerate enterprises

$263.00

New York, NY

Renen Hallak

2016

38

EOI Space

Low-flying satellites to collect ultra-high-resolution imagery

$11.07

Louisville, CO

Christopher Thein

2017

39

Muon Space

Develops climate-focused satellite constellation technology

$35.00

Mountain View, CA

Jonny Dyer

2021

40

Opaque Systems

First confidential AI platform

$22.00

San Francisco, CA

Rishabh Poddar

2020

41

Whoop

Wearable performance optimization device

$407.40

Boston, MA

Will Ahmed

2011

42

Saildrone

Autonomous marine surface vehicles

$186.20

Alameda, CA

Richard Jenkins

2012

43

Loft Orbital

Satellite platform to assist the launch and operations of satellites

$156.16

San Francisco, CA

Pierre-Damien Vaujour

2017

44

RED 6

Augmented reality (AR) for military training applications

$110.90

Orlando, FL

DANIEL ROBINSON

2018

45

SiMa.ai

Software-centric platform accelerates high-performance machine learning inference

$187.80

San Jose, CA

Krishna Rangasayee

2018

46

Formlabs

Printing platform designed to print parts with complex geometries

$253.13

Somerville, MA

Maxim Lobovsky

2011

47

BigID

Data-driven protection and privacy compliance platform

$196.26

New York, NY

Dimitri Sirota

2016

48

Lambda

Software-enhanced compute systems and GPU cloud services

$68.21

San Jose, CA

Stephen Balaban

2012

49

Vannevar Labs

Machine learning products for critical national security problems

$91.10

Palo Alto, CA

Brett Granberg

2019

50

Fictiv

On-demand digital manufacturing ecosystem

$195.62

San Francisco, CA

Dave Evans

2013

51

Ayar Labs

Electronic-photonic chipset for computers

$195.10

Emeryville, CA

Alex Wright-Gladstein

2015

52

Federated Wireless

CBRS shared spectrum technology for wireless industry

$206.00

Arlington, VA

Iyad Tarazi

2012

53

Dedrone

Counter-drone security technology platform

$133.01

Sterling, VA

Aaditya Devarakonda

2014

54

RRAI

Develops autonomous and semi-autonomous transportation vehicles

$228.00

Clarksburg, MD

Alberto Lacaze

2002

55

Merlin Labs

Autonomous flight technology designed for fixed-wing aircraft

$146.00

Boston, MA

Matt George

2018

56

Hermeus

Developer of a hypersonic aircraft

$118.90

Atlanta, GA

AJ Piplica

2018

57

SparkCognition

AI to analyze increasingly complex data stores

$340.49

Austin, TX

Amir Husain

2013

58

Firefly Aerospace

Develops launch vehicles for commercial launches to orbit

$30.20

Cedar Park, TX

Bill Weber

2017

59

Kymeta

Low-power satellite antenna for mobile satellite-cellular connectivity

$524.87

McLean, VA

S. Douglas Hutcheson

2012

60

UVeye

Vehicle inspection systems to detect threats or modifications of vehicles

$201.56

Teaneck, NJ

Amir Hever

2016

61

Airspace Technologies

Technology-enabled logistic platform to expedite deliveries

$138.50

Carlsbad, CA

Nicholas Bulcao

2016

62

Boom Supersonic

Manufacturer of sustainable supersonic aircraft

$269.13

Dove Valley, CO

Blake Scholl

2014

63

Sepio

Risk management platform

$37.00

Rockville, MD

Yossi Appleboum

2016

64

Nozomi Networks

Online cybersecurity platform

$174.05

San Francisco, CA

Edgard Capdevielle

2013

65

Gecko Robotics

Robots for comprehensive asset inspections

$120.45

Pittsburgh, PA

Jake Loosararian

2013

66

6K

Microwave-based plasma technology to produce nanomaterials

$214.10

North Andover, MA

Aaron Bent

2014

67

Interos

Logistics assurance platform to manage supply-chain risk

$258.62

Arlington, VA

Jennifer Bisceglie

2005

68

Albedo

Constellation of satellites that capture both visible and thermal imagery simultaneously

$60.22

Broomfield, CO

Topher Haddad

2020

69

Brinc

2-way communication drones and aerospace technology systems

$82.20

Seattle, WA

Blake Resnick

2017

70

Swift Navigation

GPS technology for automated navigation for autonomous applications

$200.18

San Francisco, CA

Tim Harris

2012

71

Rebellion Defense

Mission-focused, defense and security AI products

$223.80

Washington, DC

Barry Sowerwine

2019

72

ATLAS Space Operations

Satellite communications optimization control software

$34.80

Traverse City, MI

Sean McDaniel

2015

73

Liquid Instruments

Developer of modern test and measurement devices based on a software-configurable hardware platform

$58.96

San Diego, CA

Daniel Shaddock

2014

74

Orbit Fab

Space refueling technology designed to offer remote monitoring services

$29.15

Lafayette, CO

Daniel Faber

2018

75

Firehawk Aerospace

Hybrid rocket engines with 3D-printed fuel

$26.75

Addison, TX

Will Edwards

2019

76

Morpheus Space

Sustainable spacecraft propulsion systems

$28.07

El Segundo, CA

Daniel Bock

2018

77

X-Bow

Affordable rocket propellant for orbital access

$29.20

Huntsville, AL

Jason Hundley

2016

78

Mirantis

Technology platform for public open cloud infrastructure

$254.07

Campbell, CA

Adrian Ionel

1999

79

Rescale

Cloud-based software and hardware infrastructure platform for scientific and engineering simulations

$157.40

San Francisco, CA

Joris Poort

2011

80

Voyager Space

Aviation and aerospace technology for space exploration

$177.80

Denver, CO

Dylan Taylor

2019

81

HawkEye 360

space-based radio frequency mapping and analytics system for geospatial data analytics

$305.00

Herndon, VA

John Serafini

2015

82

Automation Anywhere

Workforce-oriented AI robotic process automation software

$1,172.97

San Jose, CA

Mihir Shukla

2003

83

Truera

Model Intelligence platform for business impact

$42.28

Redwood City, CA

William Uppington

2019

84

Second Front Systems

Accelerating commercial software development, testing, and deployment into national security networks

$44.23

Wilmington, DE

Peter R Dixon

2014

85

Phantom Space

Democratizing space transportation technology

$26.66

Tucson, AZ

Jim Cantrell

2019

86

Xwing

Autonomous flight technology for various aircraft

$58.00

San Francisco, CA

Marc Piette

2016

87

LeoLabs

Secure commercial operations in low Earth orbit

$82.00

Menlo Park, CA

Daniel Ceperley

2016

88

SkySafe

Drone defense technology for airspace security

$45.00

San Diego, CA

Grant Jordan

2015

89

Spaceflight Industries

Aerospace launch mission services

$265.75

Bellevue, WA

Tiphaine Louradour

2009

90

Snorkel

AI tool to extract information from text documents

$138.25

Redwood City, CA

Alexander Ratner

2015

91

Hypori

Virtual mobile infrastructure to eliminate security risks

$30.50

Reston, VA

Jared Shepard

2021

92

Stellar Cyber

Automated security operations platform

$59.80

San Jose, CA

Changming Liu

2015

93

Shift5

Cybersecurity platform to defend operational technology platforms

$105.50

Arlington, VA

Josh Lospinoso

2019

94

Primer

AI used to automate the analysis of massive datasets

$237.00

San Francisco, CA

Sean Moriarty

2014

95

SpiderOak

Collaboration tool, online backup and file hosting service

$36.90

Lenexa, KS

Dave Pearah

2007

96

Xplore

Commercial space services fueled by a multi-sensor platform to store, transmit data, achieve data fusion and on orbit processing

$25.20

Redmond, WA

Jeff Rich

2018

97

CesiumAstro

Software-defined communication payloads for airborne and in-orbit platforms

$88.20

Broomfield, CO

Shey Sabripour

2017

98

Eclypsium

Device security platform unguarded firmware and hardware defense

$63.04

Portland, OR

Yuriy Bulygin

2017

99

Varda Space Industries

Platform for in-space manufacturing

$42.00

El Segundo, CA

Will Bruey

2020

100

Elroy Air

Autonomous aircraft systems and software to expedite shipping services

$56.00

San Francisco, CA

David Merrill

2016


Methodology

Silicon Valley Defense Group (SVDG) collaborated with Franklin Templeton and Balyasny Asset Management to compile the NatSec100 list, taking into account the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E))’s 14 Critical Technology Areas and private conversations with senior leaders from the DOD and intelligence community. Eligible companies are all engaged in the Department of Defense (DOD) critical technology areas, and the rankings reflect weighted, quantitative factors that allowed us to analyze companies’ size, growth, and momentum. Specifically, we analyzed headcount growth, total capital raised, and fundraising momentum, to assign a weighted score to each company. While these metrics are by no means perfect indicators of success for these companies, they demonstrate momentum in the world of venture-backed growth. All data gathered for the NatSec100 2023 is through the end of April 2023. (3)

What Next?

SVDG Policy Recommendations

Better Reporting Metrics

It’s important to track the success of defense and dual-use startups in the national security market to judge to health of the national security innovation ecosystem. These metrics should monitor private funding and company growth, as well as government contracts and procurement of emerging technologies. It should track beneficiaries of the Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU) Other Transaction Authorities (OTAs), the recipients of AP-FIT grants, the Title III/Defense Production Act winners, and those that secure AFWERX STRATFI/TACFI awards.  These will provide a clearer picture of the health of the national security innovation ecosystem and the effectiveness of DOD/IC efforts to support innovative challengers to the established defense industrial base.

Private Capital Partnership Consideration

Another step towards enhancing our techno-security landscape is to consolidate DOD efforts in connecting with private capital. These efforts, currently distributed across various departments like the Office of Strategic Capital, DIU, and Service-led initiatives, should be streamlined and consolidated. This centralization would improve efficiency, coordination, and accountability, and it could further be enhanced by linking with Intelligence Community efforts, like In-Q-Tel.

Nurturing New and Emerging Suppliers

If the DOD is truly committed to cultivating an emerging industrial base to supplement the established industrial base, it is essential to act decisively. This means seeking out and insisting on the inclusion of new suppliers, with a specific focus on those without a prior record of performance. It’s an approach that promotes innovation and drives competitiveness.

The Space Force’s approach with the new National Security Space Launch (NSSL) serves as a good model. Their Request for Proposals (RFP) expanded the supplier base, increasing the number of winners from two in the previous award to five in 2023. This not only broadened the playing field but also opened opportunities for 1-3 members of the NatSec100 to secure a contract, even without prior space exploration credentials.

 However, not all sectors are embracing this forward-thinking strategy. A case in point is the Over-the-Horizon (OTH) munitions sector. The Ukraine conflict has highlighted the urgent need for new solid munition suppliers, like Ursa Major and Xbow. Yet, the first significant Defense Production Act (DPA) award was granted to the underperforming incumbent. This represented a missed opportunity to invest 10-20% of the contract in new entrants, which would have stimulated innovation and competition.

 To ensure the growth and resilience of our national security infrastructure, it is paramount to incorporate and nurture emerging suppliers. This strategy fosters a more diverse and adaptable industrial base, better equipped to face the evolving challenges of the 21st century. (3)

About Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.