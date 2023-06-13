  • MIAMI — Federal and local authorities on Sunday ramped up security preparations ahead of Donald Trump’s first appearance in federal court on criminal charges here, monitoring online threats and potential gatherings of far-right extremists while marshaling more police officers to be on duty.
  • Escalating violent rhetoric in online forums, coupled with defiant statements from the former president and his political allies, have put law enforcement officials on alert for potential disruptions ahead of Trump’s court appearance.
  • Authorities were monitoring plans for pro-Trump rallies in Miami, including one outside the federal courthouse on Tuesday purportedly organized by a local chapter of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, some leaders of which were found guilty of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
  • Trump is scheduled to fly from his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J., to Miami on Monday, campaign aides said. A federal official, however, said the U.S. Secret Service, which maintains protection for former presidents, was pushing for Trump to make the trip early Tuesday. The travel plans were not finalized as of Sunday afternoon, the official said.
  • Trump, during a radio interview with longtime adviser Roger Stone on Sunday afternoon, repeated his call for protests.
  • For his part, Stone — who helped mobilize the protest movement that drew thousands to the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021 — encouraged demonstrators to remain peaceful, civil and legal.
  • But Trump’s supporters have at times alluded to potential violence — including Kari Lake, a Republican from Arizona, who has planned a rally in support of Trump at a hotel in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday night. During a conference of Georgia Republicans on Saturday, Lake suggested Trump’s prosecution could be met with violence, noting that she and other supporters are members of the National Rifle Association.
  • “If you want to get to President Trump, you’re going to have to go through me, and you’re going to have to go through 75 million Americans just like me,” Lake said, drawing roaring cheers and a standing ovation. Earlier in her speech, she called the indictment “illegitimate” and told the audience, “We’re at war, people — we’re at war.”
  • Local police also were monitoring social media calls for rallies centered around Trump’s arrival and court appearance. A Miami-Dade police Homeland Security Bureau advisory to other agencies notes a “flag waving” rally at noon Monday outside the Trump National Doral resort, in anticipation of the former president possibly arriving at the property.
  • The advisory viewed by The Post cites a tweet by right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer. She also tweeted an announcement about a “peaceful rally” at noon Tuesday outside the Miami federal courthouse and urged people to bring their pro-Trump shirts, hats and signs; bullhorns; and “love” for the ex-president.
  • Another police advisory, citing a Telegram chat post, noted a rally Tuesday morning outside the federal courthouse in Miami purportedly organized by the Vice City Proud Boys, a Miami chapter of the Proud Boys.
  • In conspiracy-theory-fueled online forums where support for Trump runs high, anger over the indictment cropped up among anti-LGBTQ+ posts, book-banning campaigns and eulogies for “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski, who died Saturday.
  • Mainstream Trump supporters, as well as far-right movements such as the Proud Boys, said they regard the charges as a liberal plot to pave the way for a broader crackdown on conservatives. “You’re next,” read a post in a public forum for Proud Boys supporters.
  • Jacob Ware, an extremism researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations, likens the widespread embrace of such positions to a “mass radicalization.”
  • “Donald Trump still retains that ability to bring all of these disparate groups on the violent far right together,” Ware said. “He remains the most important factor.”
  • As typically happens after a flash point involving Trump, violent political rhetoric surged on right-wing social media and podcasts, with commentators accusing Democrats and the federal government of “unconstitutional” actions that must be stopped.
  • Still, calls for street action were scarce, and no nationally coordinated response appeared to emerge over the weekend from Trump’s fragmented base. (2)