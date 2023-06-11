OODA Network Member Junaid Islam on Zero Trust Data

OODA Network Member Junaid Islam recently presented at the Department of Defense, Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) – with a demonstration and discussion of Zero Trust Data.

Open Remarks from Randy Clark (XQ Message)

Thank you Joe I appreciate the opportunity to present today. This is a follow-meeting from May 17th where XQ Message presented to the DoD CIO Defense Industrial Showcase for Dr. Batra.



We are a company, a small startup out of Silicon Valley that built the zero-trust data platform over three years ago – and we were very excited to see the DoD publish their revised zero-trust data strategy in November of 2022. What was relevant to us in that strategy is for the first time the Department of Defense defined zero trust data and we will have Junaid Islam – who’s the architect of the platform – talk a little bit more about how that came to be.

But I wanted to say a couple of things about the importance of zero trust data as it complements other types of trust data security architectures and certainly want to applaud DISA for the work that they have been doing with Thunderdome.

So we are here today because of the compromise of the electromagnetic, microelectronic supply chain by near-peer competitors in an increase in cyber security threats by near peer competitors – and in order to clean the supply chain, it’s going to take decades in billions. But we can’t wait for a decade to go by. We have to find short-term mitigation tactics to ensure that we can be agile and move data in a cooperative fashion with coalition forces and amongst ourselves to protect our nation’s sovereignty.

