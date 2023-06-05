The OODA Network on the Corporate Governance of Cybersecurity

This conversation took place during the May 2023 OODA Network Member Meeting. A handful of OODA Network members recently attended the Digital Director’s Network (DDN) DOMINO ’23 Conference in Chicago. This is the discussion of the takeaways from the conference. The conversation then expands into a general discussion of the role of the board in the challenges and risks of cybersecurity.
About Daniel Pereira
Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.