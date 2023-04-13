OODA Network Events at RSA

If you plan on being in San Francisco during RSA week we would love to see you there. Here are two opportunities to catch up with others from the OODA Network including OODA principals Bob Gourley and Matt Devost:

On Wednesday morning 26 April (9:00am – 10:30am) at the Marriott Marquis: Bob is speaking on a breakfast panel/fundraiser for the International Cybersecurity Championship and Conference (IC3). The event will focus on what corporate boards need to know about quantum effects including quantum computing and post quantum encryption. It features Vikram Sharma, CEO of QuintessenceLabs and Matthew Scholl, a NIST division chief. More info here: https://www.playcyber.com/quantum-cyber-breakfast-rsa-2023.

On Wednesday evening 26 April (6:00pm – 9:00pm) OODA is co-sponsoring an event with other key players in our ecosystem including MissionLink, Benchmark, Cooley, Hubble and Cross Country Consulting. Please reply to this note if you can make it and we will get you location and information on how to register.

For planning purposes, here are some other events we are tracking: