In an Open Letter, Tristan Harris, et. al. Call for a Pause on the Training of AI Systems More Powerful than GPT-4

We take a look at the recent open letter – with prominent signatories from the world of AI – based on its hard-to-ignore impact.

Ex-Google Design Ethicist Tristan Harris and The Center for Humane Technology

“The real problem of humanity is the following: We have Paleolithic emotions, medieval institutions and godlike technology.”

While we are essentially in agreement with some of the warnings included in the recent “AI Open Letter”, the real headline is the presence of one of the less well-known signatories to the letter. We have been looking for the right context to make sure the OODA Loop community is familiar with Tristan Harris – the Executive Director of the Center for Humane Technology.

An ex-Google employee, Harris and the work of the Center have been vital in framing the negative impacts of social media. OODA Board Member and OODA Network Member Dawn Meyerriecks (in her presentation at OODAcon 2022 , Swimming with Black Swans – Innovation in an Age of Rapid Disruption) highlighted The Center for Humane Technology as an invaluable resource and a “New and Different Partnership Model” that should be on everyone’s radar. The Center provides the following description of their origin story:

Our journey began in 2013 when Tristan Harris, then a Google Design Ethicist, created the viral presentation, “A Call to Minimize Distraction & Respect Users’ Attention.” The presentation, followed by two TED talks and a 60 Minutes interview, sparked the Time Well Spent movement and laid the groundwork for the founding of the Center for Humane Technology (CHT) as an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2018.

While many people are familiar with our work through The Social Dilemma, our focus goes beyond the negative effects of social media. We work to expose the drivers behind all extractive technologies steering our thoughts, behaviors, and actions. We believe that by understanding the root causes of harmful technology, we can work together to build a more humane future.”

Harris’ signature on the letter gives the document instant credibility based on his impressive work over the last few years. He is a singular voice in the debate on the future of technology – and he is one of those people who makes behavioral and social psychology concepts really accessible – while tagging on equally accessible ethical arguments for why we should all be really concerned if we do not start now in mitigating the negative unintended consequences of certain technologies, including AI.

Pause Giant AI Experiments: An Open Letter

What will it be like to experience reality through a prism produced by nonhuman intelligence?

In what some are characterizing as “Sudden Alarm”, the open letter released by the Future of Life Institute last month – Pause Giant AI Experiments: An Open Letter – calls “on all AI labs to immediately pause for at least 6 months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4. This pause should be public and verifiable and include all key actors. If such a pause cannot be enacted quickly, governments should step in and institute a moratorium.” The letter expresses the following concerns:

This is all moving too last;

We don’t like the incentives at play;

We don’t know what we are creating or how to regulate it; and

We need to slow this all down, to give us time to think. To reflect. (1)

Tristan Harris followed up the March 22nd release of the letter with an Op-Ed in the NYT co-authored with Yuval Harari and You Can Have the Blue Pill or the Red Pill, and We’re Out of Blue Pills.” Mr. Harari is a historian and a founder of the social impact company Sapienship. Raskin is the co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology. The essay is littered with provocations:

Imagine that as you are boarding an airplane, half the engineers who built it tell you there is a 10 percent chance the plane will crash, killing you and everyone else on it. Would you still board?

What would it mean for humans to live in a world where a large percentage of stories, melodies, images, laws, policies, and tools are shaped by nonhuman intelligence , which knows how to exploit with superhuman efficiency the weaknesses, biases, and addictions of the human mind — while knowing how to form intimate relationships with human beings?

, which knows how to exploit with superhuman efficiency the weaknesses, biases, and addictions of the human mind — In games like chess, no human can hope to beat a computer. What happens when the same thing occurs in art, politics or religion?

Large language models are our second contact with A.I. We cannot afford to lose again. But on what basis should we believe humanity is capable of aligning these new forms of A.I. to our benefit?

But there’s a question that may linger in our minds: If we don’t go as fast as possible, won’t the West risk losing to China?

Since its release and as of this writing, the open letter has garnered close to 19,000 signatures.