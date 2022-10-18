Welcome to OODAcon 2022: Final Agenda and Event Details

The following information will help you make the most of the day.

Final Agenda

7:30 Registration Opens;

Breakfast 7:30 till 8:30 8:30 Welcome to OODAcon Matt Devost 9:00-09:30 Keynote Conversation Vint Cerf Bob Gourley 9:30-10:00 Fireside Chat – Disruptive Futures: Digital Self-Sovereignty, Blockchain, and AI Karl Schroeder Matt Devost 10:00-10:30 Future of Money Raymond Roberts 10:30-10:45 Networking Break 10:45-11:30 Future Wars: Beyond Cyberconflict Josh Work John Robb 11:30-1:00 Lunch: Tomorrowland: Global Threat Brief Bob Gourley Johnny Sawyer 1:00-1:45 Swimming with Black Swans: Innovation in an Age of Rapid Disruption Dawn Meyerriecks 1:45-2:30 The Future Hasn’t Arrived: Identifying the Next Generation of Technology Requirements Neal Pollard Bobbie Stempfley Bill Spalding 2:30-3:15 Postponing the Apocalypse: Funding the Next Generation of Innovation Matt O’Connell Zach Beecher 3:15-3:30 Networking Break 3:30-4:00 Open the Pod Bay Door – Resetting the Clock on Artificial Intelligence Lewis Shepherd Sean Gourley Mike Capps 4:00-4:30 Twenty Years of Cyber Threat Intel Jen Haverman Matt Devost 4:30 Closing Keynote Will Hurd Jen Hoar 5:00 – 8:00 Happy Hour Reception

Event Details

OODAcon will be held in the Regency Ballroom on the first level of the Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner. We have you registered and will have a name badge waiting for you at a reception desk in the lobby outside the event space. Please pick up your badge at 0730 and then join us for networking over coffee and a light breakfast until the event starts at 0830.

There is no dress code for the event. Most attendees will likely be business casual.

Plan to stay late as we will have an excellent networking reception with the MissionLink Next alumni group immediately after the conference.

If you would like to provide your thoughts on the event via social media please use the hashtag #OODAcon so others can more quickly find your comments. You can also submit questions to speakers by using that hashtag.

This daily report provides continuous updates on matters like those we are dealing with at OODAcon, including geopolitical risk, the impact of exponential technology, and optimal business strategies to survive and thrive in a world of exponential innovation.

