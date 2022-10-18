Welcome to OODAcon 2022: Final Agenda and Event Details
The following information will help you make the most of the day.
Final Agenda
7:30
Registration Opens;
8:30
Welcome to OODAcon
Matt Devost
9:00-09:30
Keynote Conversation
Vint Cerf
Bob Gourley
9:30-10:00
Fireside Chat – Disruptive Futures: Digital Self-Sovereignty, Blockchain, and AI
Karl Schroeder
Matt Devost
10:00-10:30
Future of Money
Raymond Roberts
10:30-10:45
Networking Break
10:45-11:30
Future Wars: Beyond Cyberconflict
Josh Work
John Robb
11:30-1:00
Lunch: Tomorrowland: Global Threat Brief
Bob Gourley
Johnny Sawyer
1:00-1:45
Swimming with Black Swans: Innovation in an Age of Rapid Disruption
Dawn Meyerriecks
1:45-2:30
The Future Hasn’t Arrived: Identifying the Next Generation of Technology Requirements
Neal Pollard
Bobbie Stempfley
Bill Spalding
|2:30-3:15
Postponing the Apocalypse: Funding the Next Generation of Innovation
Matt O’Connell
Zach Beecher
3:15-3:30
Networking Break
3:30-4:00
Open the Pod Bay Door – Resetting the Clock on Artificial Intelligence
Lewis Shepherd
Sean Gourley
Mike Capps
4:00-4:30
Twenty Years of Cyber Threat Intel
Jen Haverman
Matt Devost
4:30
Closing Keynote
Will Hurd
Jen Hoar
5:00 – 8:00
Happy Hour Reception
Event Details
OODAcon will be held in the Regency Ballroom on the first level of the Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner. We have you registered and will have a name badge waiting for you at a reception desk in the lobby outside the event space. Please pick up your badge at 0730 and then join us for networking over coffee and a light breakfast until the event starts at 0830.
There is no dress code for the event. Most attendees will likely be business casual.
Plan to stay late as we will have an excellent networking reception with the MissionLink Next alumni group immediately after the conference.
If you would like to provide your thoughts on the event via social media please use the hashtag #OODAcon so others can more quickly find your comments. You can also submit questions to speakers by using that hashtag.
Thanks and on behalf of Matt and the entire OODA team we look forward to our time together today with the OODA Community.
We also have some incredibly amazing sponsors, including Carahsoft, who has been absolutely instrumental in helping us pull this together.