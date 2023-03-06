Envisioning the Future of the Cyber Workforce

Camille Stewart Gloster, Deputy National Cyber Director, Technology and Ecosystem Security, recently released the following request for information on a topic of urgent concern to the OODA Community. We hope you and your organization will consider participating in this information-sharing process:

The United States depends on reliable and resilient critical infrastructure and functions, supported by our country’s cyber professionals. Our Nation continues to face a significant shortfall in cyber talent, with estimates of approximately 700,000 open positions. While the cyber workforce deficit constitutes a near- and long-term threat to our national and economic security, it also represents a significant opportunity to employ a more diverse and inclusive workforce in good-paying jobs that offer strong career possibilities. To help close this gap and maximize cyber-related employment opportunities, we need to ensure that cybersecurity training, education, and career pathways are available to everyone in our society with the passion and potential to do the work. We also must ensure that every American is empowered with the skills they need to safely thrive in our interconnected society.

With these goals in mind, the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) is developing—in collaboration with our fellow White House and interagency partners—a national strategy focused on the cyber workforce, cyber training and education, and digital awareness. To kick off this effort, ONCD convened a productive White House Cyber Workforce and Education Summit in July 2022 with leaders from government, industry, non-profits, and academia. As we build on the Summit’s momentum, [last week] ONCD issued a Request for Information (RFI) to enable a wide range of diverse stakeholders to provide input that will inform the development of the strategy. If you have a best practice, an insight, or a recommendation as to how the Federal government can further lead, assist, or encourage other key stakeholders in government, industry, non-profits, and academia to advance progress in cyber training, education, or workforce development—including ways that expand diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility—please access and respond to this RFI.

Building the future we seek, characterized by a robust and diverse cyber workforce coupled with a digital ecosystem that empowers every American, requires a whole-of-Nation approach. Please join us in this endeavor! (1)

