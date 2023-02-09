ArchiveSecurity and Resiliency

Emerging Tech Talent, Human Targeting, Cyber Workforce Development, STEM Stay Rates and National Security

09 Feb 2023 Daniel Pereira

About the OODA Loop Talent Superpower Strategy: The Human Factor Series 

Amidst our research on exponential innovation and national cognitive infrastructure protection, it is easy to take a purely technology-based perspective and neglect the human factor:  the role of trained talent and future innovators in building the technology and platforms to solve the most pressing problems and address future risks, opportunities, and threats.  The OODA Loop Talent Superpower Strategy:  The Human Factor Series of posts over the course of this year is designed to track, research, and synthesize these vital strategic issues:

  • Emerging Tech Talent:  The role domestic U.S. talent development must play in the U.S. achieving a strategic advantage, including national security concerns, in areas such as biotechnology, genomic technology, artificial intelligence, and semiconductors.
  • Human Targeting:  According to an open-source report from Strider Technologies, “The People’s Republic of China (PRC) is employing a Talent Superpower Strategy designed to incentivize academics, researchers, and scientists to go abroad, deepen their expertise, and return to China to advance its strategic interests. What began in the 1980s as a program to send young talent overseas has evolved to incorporate initiatives that seek to harness these individuals’ efforts for China’s gain and, ultimately, encourage them to return to the PRC to work in key technology sectors.”  Human targeting is highlighted as a tool used prolifically by the Chinese.
  • Cyber Workforce Development:  In partnership with Katzcy LLC,  we will be exploring innovative approaches to addressing cybersecurity workforce concerns through events that use cybergames to foster industry awareness and skills development for rising talent and upskilling/reskilling current professionals.
  • The U.S. STEM Stay Rate:  Access to and the training of a future generation of STEM talent is a also centerpiece of our analysis
  • Nation-State Strategies: The human factor is also a national security issue.  We will be tracking adversarial and partner countries’ offensive and defensive activities vis a vis talent strategy – in what is essentially a talent cold war to win global talent superpower status. The human factor is a tool often used by both Russia and China for foreign technology acquisition, in areas such as:
    • Intelligence services
    • Science and technology investments
    • International scientific collaboration
    • Academic collaboration
    • Mergers and acquisitions
    • Joint ventures and business partnerships
    • Research partnerships
    • Foreign investments
    • Front companies
    • Government-to-government agreements
    • Legal and regulatory actions
    • Non-traditional collectors (including co-opted insiders)
    • Talent recruitment programs

Be on the lookout for our initial post in the Talent Superpower Strategy: The Human Factor Series, the first in our collaboration with Katzcy LLC on the upcoming International Cybersecurity Championship & Conference (IC3) | July 31–August 4, 2023 | San Diego, California and innovative approaches to addressing cybersecurity workforce concerns.

Following is our baseline research to date on these far-ranging topics.

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.

