WICKED6 Cyber Games (March 30-31, 2023)

WICKED6 is back in 2023 and OODA LLC is a Media Sponsor of the event. Join 3,000 women and girls from around the world playing cyber games in Discord over a 24-hour period. Drop in to hear female cybersecurity pros – newbies and CISOs alike – share their expertise and regional perspectives.

Register to play and participate: https://wicked6.com/#play

Register to Watch: https://wicked6.com/#watch

Become a Sponsor: https://wicked6.com/#sponsor

WICKED6 – Follow the Sun Agenda

#WICKED6 | March 30-31 | Live Speakers, CyberGames & Networking Kick-Off: Thursday, Mar. 30 | 1.5 Hours Virtual on Discord

1 PM PT | 4 PM ET | 9 PM GMT | 10 PM CAT | 1:30 AM (3/31) IST | 7 AM (3/31) AET | 5 AM (3/31) JST LIVE | Speaking: North America

Session 1: Thursday, Mar. 30 | 2 Hours Virtual on Discord

7 PM PT | 10 PM ET | 3 AM (3/31) GMT | 4 AM (3/31) CAT | 7:30 AM (3/31) IST | 1 PM (3/31) AET | 11 AM (3/31) JST LIVE | Speaking: Japan / Australia Speakers: Maain Al Rashdi, Hoda Alkzaimi

Session 2: Friday, Mar. 31 | 2 Hours Virtual on Discord

2 AM PT | 5 AM ET | 10 AM GMT | 11 AM CAT | 2:30 PM IST | 8 PM AET | 6 PM JST LIVE | Speaking: Africa / Europe Speakers: Christina Skouloudi, Nancy Muriithi, Yollanda Gonyora, Omotolani Olowosule

Session 3: Friday, Mar. 31 | 2 Hours Virtual on Discord

7 AM PT | 10 AM ET | 3 PM GMT | 4 PM CAT | 7:30 PM IST | 1 AM (4/01) AET | 11 PM JST LIVE | Speaking: India Speakers: Fireside Chat, Jessie Jamieson