ArchiveOODAcast

Former Head of National Intelligence Council and Deputy ODNI Neil Wiley on Intelligence Analysis

10 Feb 2023 Bob Gourley

Neil Wiley has lead some of the US Intelligence Community’s most important analytical functions. His career in intelligence began as a Naval Intelligence Officer in an operational intelligence center focused on support to critical operational naval missions. He would later serve joint intelligence missions in Europe, would rise to lead all analytical activities at the Defense Intelligence Agency and in DoD Combatant Commands, and would later serve as the Chairman of the famed National Intelligence Council (NIC). Also served as a senior leader at ODNI, including leading the entire intelligence community as the Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence from May 13, 2020 until February 2021.

In this OODAcast we learn some of what made Neil tick, diving into his education, his early career intent, the role of serendipity in helping him transition to the intelligence community, and his approach to leadership and management. We also dive into big issues of optimizing intelligence including ways organizations can help guard against cognitive bias.

Neil provides insights into his approaches to:
– Training analytical methods and understanding which methods should be applied to which situations
– Ways to teach analysts to spot their own cognitive bias and seek to mitigate, and ways to use the benefits of teams to help spot and mitigate analytical flaws
– Ways to avoid deception by adversaries
– Methods that can improve mental models
– The mission of the National Intelligence Council and its key products, including those available to the public
– Ways to find balance between the need to serve policy makers and military leaders without being captured by and influenced in appropriately by them
– The role of the ODNI, what it is and what it should be
– The thesis that the US is about to enter and age of abundance and what this means for the US and the world
– What CEOs need to know about geopolitical risk

 

Podcast Version:

Tags:
Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OODA LLC, the technology research and advisory firm with a focus on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity which publishes OODALoop.com. Bob is the co-host of the popular podcast The OODAcast. Bob has been an advisor to dozens of successful high tech startups and has conducted enterprise cybersecurity assessments for businesses in multiple sectors of the economy. He was a career Naval Intelligence Officer and is the former CTO of the Defense Intelligence Agency. Find Bob on Defcon.Social

You Might Also Like

Top 10 OODAcasts Episodes of 2022

December 30, 2022

Jen Hoar on Corporate Intelligence and Investigations

November 15, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2