USA to Host Global Cybersecurity Competition and Conference (IC3)

A Merger of Industry and Academia Boost Cybersecurity Awareness and Training

“The evolving nature of cyber threats necessitates a continued focus on the education and training of the current cyber workforce. Games provide a vital but fun, immersive exposure to cybersecurity.” – Jessica Gulick, founder of PlayCyber and

the US Cyber Games®

A Global, Hands-On Approach To Addressing Security Workforce Needs

The United States will host the 2023 International Cybersecurity Championship and Conference (IC3). This global event will be held July 31-August 4, 2023 in San Diego, California, and will be organized by PlayCyber®.

The combination of increasing security threats and evolving technologies is creating a global demand for more cybersecurity professionals. IC3 brings together organizations and governments worldwide to creatively develop talent in a means that facilitates real-time measurable problem-solving, fosters collaboration, and spurs innovation, said Gulick.

Combining the International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC) with an industry conference and hands-on expo, this inaugural event will bring together business, education, and government, and showcase top cybersecurity talent worldwide.

Unlike traditional conferences, the event utilizes a captivating, multi-faceted approach to foster awareness, skills development, and career opportunities. It allows attendees to explore the benefits of cybergaming while watching the International Cybersecurity Challenge. Conference attendees will be able to experience:

Hands-On Expo – an immersive cybergames expo showcasing technology and applications in the industry

Expert Gamer Talks – speaker sessions from global industry leaders

2023 International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC) – championship cyber games

Cybersecurity Industry Seeks Talent From Gamer Community

The event will proactively address the critical workforce issues in the industry, speaking to both the ongoing skills shortage and the need for continued cybersecurity skills development. The event will team with government event partners including the US-based National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), as well as academic and industry leaders and cyber athletes from over 64 countries to educate, learn, and compete at this event.

Esports – The New Learning Environment For Tomorrow’s Cybersecurity Professionals?

The Championship games will showcase top global talent. Each region will field a single team, composed of their respective geography. Regions are responsible for selecting and training team members. Challenges and education will span multiple impact areas, including web application and system exploitation, cryptography, reverse engineering, hardware challenges, and attack/defense challenges.

“IC3 brings together the best and the brightest in the cybersecurity industry to watch a global competition esport style. With shout casters and leaderboards, this epic program is a great way for players, fans, and spectators alike to increase their awareness of cybersecurity. Combining the international games with a conference creates a hands-on experience for all ability levels, and provides a safe place for new and experienced cyber athletes to try cybersecurity games and enhance or develop new tactics and strategies. This approach has received validation across the cybersecurity industry with companies using games not only to recruit talent but also to safely practice defensive cybersecurity strategies and tactics with their existing personnel. This conference seeks to create meaningful engagement with cyber game, range, and exercise providers for attendees and cyber athletes alike, ” says Gulick.

Attendees receive access to all three events. Games and conference activities will be held Tuesday, August 1 – Thursday, August 3, 2023. Championship game awards will be presented Friday, August 4. Event tickets may be purchased online and start at $25 for early registration.

Corporate and government sponsorship opportunities for IC3 are now available.

PlayCyber, a division of Katzcy®, is dedicated to building a stronger and more diverse community of cybersecurity professionals. Bringing together and inspiring the very best cybersecurity athletes supports their mission of promoting growth, innovation, and progress in cybersecurity. Learn more at www.katzcy.com and www.playcyber.com.

