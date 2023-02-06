ArchiveOODA OriginalSecurity and Resiliency

The Chinese IoT Threat: CBS News Features OODA Network Expert Charlie Parton

06 Feb 2023 Daniel Pereira

We recently featured a three-part series based on a report by Charlie Parton and Dr. Samantha Hoffman.  In the shadow of the Chinese surveillance balloon/national security threat which played out last week, CBS News Weekender picked up the OODA Loop series based on the research by Parton and Hoffman – and arranged an interview with Charlie (above) to discuss the details of the white paper:  “A new OODA report warns that Chinese-manufactured microchips embedded in smart devices such as fridges and laptops pose a threat to U.K. national security. The author of the report, Charles Parton, joined CBS News to discuss how such microchips could also impact U.S. national security.”

Find the OODA Loop series, with a link to the complete report, here.

The Chinese Cellular IoT Technology Report Series

by Charlie Parton and Dr. Samantha Hoffman

Chinese Cellular IoT technology: An analysis of threats and mitigation measures

Chinese Cellular IoT technology: An analysis examining two companies

Chinese Cellular IoT technology: Understanding and mitigating the threat

 

 

Tags:
Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.

You Might Also Like

China says it ‘reserves the right’ to deal with ‘similar situations’ after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon

February 6, 2023

US Man Charged in $110m Crypto Trading Scheme

February 3, 2023
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2