The Chinese IoT Threat: CBS News Features OODA Network Expert Charlie Parton

We recently featured a three-part series based on a report by Charlie Parton and Dr. Samantha Hoffman. In the shadow of the Chinese surveillance balloon/national security threat which played out last week, CBS News Weekender picked up the OODA Loop series based on the research by Parton and Hoffman – and arranged an interview with Charlie (above) to discuss the details of the white paper: “A new OODA report warns that Chinese-manufactured microchips embedded in smart devices such as fridges and laptops pose a threat to U.K. national security. The author of the report, Charles Parton, joined CBS News to discuss how such microchips could also impact U.S. national security.”

Find the OODA Loop series, with a link to the complete report, here.

The Chinese Cellular IoT Technology Report Series

by Charlie Parton and Dr. Samantha Hoffman