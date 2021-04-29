OODAcast: Matt Devost on Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Succeeding in Competitive Environments

OODA CEO Matt Devost has a track record of executing on innovation via entrepreneurship. He has extensive past performance in cybersecurity, counterterrorism, critical infrastructure protection, intelligence, and risk management issues, and deep experience in delivering value in those domains via entrepreneurship.

In this OODAcast, Jen Hoar extracts lessons and insights from Matt’s journey that will be relevant to creators, innovators and entrepreneurs at any stage of their journey.

Some topic covered:

– How will you know when it is the right time to start your business?

– How should you evaluate risks of the new business endeavor?

– How do you establish credibility with potential investors? What about potential clients?

– How do you sell?

– What is the best way to listen to potential clients?

– What is your story and how do you articulate it?

– What doesn’t work? What common mistakes have you seen or experienced yourself?

Currently, Matt is the CEO & Co-Founder of OODA LLC. Prior to OODA, Matt was the EVP for Strategy and Operations at Tulco Holdings. Previously, Mr. Devost was a Managing Director at Accenture where he led the Global Cyber Defense practice responsible for Accenture’s cloud, mobile, infrastructure, network, endpoint, incident response, threat intelligence, threat hunting, vulnerability management, IOT/IIOT, and red teaming offerings. Mr. Devost joined Accenture following their 2015 acquisition of the global cybersecurity consultancy FusionX LLC where he had served as President & CEO since 2010. As a Founder of FusionX, Mr. Devost helped an international clientele identify and manage dynamic threats in complex operational environments.

Podcast Version:

Additional Links:

Matt’s writing at OODA Loop

Follow Matt on Twitter

Connect with Matt on LinkedIn

Subscribe to Matt’s Global Frequency List

Matt’s Book Recommendations