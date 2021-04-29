ArchiveOODA Original

OODAcast: Matt Devost on Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Succeeding in Competitive Environments

29 Apr 2021 Jennifer Hoar

OODA CEO Matt Devost has a track record of executing on innovation via entrepreneurship. He has extensive past performance in cybersecurity, counterterrorism, critical infrastructure protection, intelligence, and risk management issues, and deep experience in delivering value in those domains via entrepreneurship.

In this OODAcast, Jen Hoar extracts lessons and insights from Matt’s journey that will be relevant to creators, innovators and entrepreneurs at any stage of their journey.

Some topic covered:

– How will you know when it is the right time to start your business?
– How should you evaluate risks of the new business endeavor?
– How do you establish credibility with potential investors? What about potential clients?
– How do you sell?
– What is the best way to listen to potential clients?
– What is your story and how do you articulate it?
– What doesn’t work? What common mistakes have you seen or experienced yourself?

Currently, Matt is the CEO & Co-Founder of OODA LLC. Prior to OODA, Matt was the EVP for Strategy and Operations at Tulco Holdings. Previously, Mr. Devost was a Managing Director at Accenture where he led the Global Cyber Defense practice responsible for Accenture’s cloud, mobile, infrastructure, network, endpoint, incident response, threat intelligence, threat hunting, vulnerability management, IOT/IIOT, and red teaming offerings. Mr. Devost joined Accenture following their 2015 acquisition of the global cybersecurity consultancy FusionX LLC where he had served as President & CEO since 2010. As a Founder of FusionX, Mr. Devost helped an international clientele identify and manage dynamic threats in complex operational environments.

Additional Links:

Matt’s writing at OODA Loop

Follow Matt on Twitter

Connect with Matt on LinkedIn

Subscribe to Matt’s Global Frequency List

Matt’s Book Recommendations

 

Jennifer Hoar is a Los Angeles-based investigator and researcher for private sector clients with commercial, political, legal and security challenges requiring complex fact-finding and analysis. A former journalist, she specializes in domestic and international human intelligence-collection and investigative research, analysis and writing. Her firm, Sinclair Insight LLC, is retained by investigative, legal and investment research firms and their clients for due diligence, asset searches, corporate and competitive intelligence-collection on individuals and institutions, and adverse party research to support forthcoming and/or ongoing litigation and arbitration. A fluent Spanish speaker with a graduate degree in international relations, Jennifer has developed an expertise in commercial investigations and risk analysis for U.S. clients’ overseas investments, acquisitions, transactions and operations in a variety of geographies.

Jennifer began a career in reporting in the Washington bureau of ABC News, where she contributed to the network’s coverage of the 2003 launch of the U.S. military campaign in Iraq. Throughout the 2004 presidential election cycle, she was a writer for National Journal’s The Hotline and served as Associate Editor of the publication’s daily morning news digest. She concurrently served as an investigative researcher for ABC News Correspondent Martha Raddatz on her book, The Long Road Home, which focused on the deployment of a unit of the 1st Cavalry division during and after an April 2004 battle against the Mahdi Army, which foretold the Shiite insurgency. During her subsequent tenure at CBS News, Jennifer reported on and published original features on national and international political issues and figures for the network’s website, including Katie Couric’s CBS Evening News blog.

In 2008, Ms. Hoar was awarded and completed an International Development Journalism Fellowship with the Development Executive Group in Barcelona, Spain.

After earning a Master of Science in Foreign Service degree, with a concentration in Foreign Policy and International Security, in 2009 from Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service, Jennifer worked as an Associate at Crumpton Group, LLC, alongside of former senior U.S. intelligence and diplomatic officials, assisting U.S. companies with market entry and risk mitigation in emerging and frontier markets around the world. She worked with clients on geopolitical, security and commercial challenges they faced in countries such as Algeria, Iraq, Mexico, Russia, Nigeria, China and Brazil, among others.

From 2011 to July 2014, Jennifer served as a Senior Investigator at Investigative Group International Inc., a Washington D.C.-based private investigative and corporate intelligence firm. She led and conducted due diligence, competitive intelligence and pre-litigation investigations for major U.S. law firms and corporate clients in the legal, financial services, technology, entertainment, energy and telecommunications industries, among others.

Jennifer earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Spanish, summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa, from Georgetown’s College of Arts and Sciences in 2002. She is fluent in Spanish and has studied and worked in Madrid and Barcelona, Spain, respectively.

