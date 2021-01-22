ArchiveOODA Original

OODAcast: Will Hurd on Skills For Success In The Modern Age

22 Jan 2021 Jennifer Hoar

Former Congressman Will Hurd joins us on this episode of OODACast to discuss what he has learned about business and entrepreneurship from a diverse career in the intelligence community, elected office and the private sector. Will has successfully leveraged the skills of a CIA operations officer in a variety of contexts, including the founding of cybersecurity firm FusionX with OODA co-founder, Matt Devost. Will most recently served in Congress as the representative for Texas’ 23rd district from 2015 to 2021.

In our OODACast discussion, Will provides practical, motivating guidance on how to develop new contacts and leads, cultivate client relationships, make an “ask” confidently and effectively, and close deals. He has leveraged all of these skills in his capacity as an intelligence officer overseas, a fundraiser for political office, a co-founder of FusionX, not to mention his parents’ cosmetics business when he was a kid!

Will explains how to prepare to meet new contacts and make client meetings purposeful. He shares that one must be specific and concrete when making an “ask” of a client, partner, donor or any professional interlocutor. He emphasizes that practicing, even role-playing, is the key to shedding the discomfort of pitching and negotiating.

Tune in for this robust conversation if you want to become better at selling, negotiating and closing, and learn how from a leader in intelligence, politics and business.

Jennifer Hoar

Jennifer Hoar is a Los Angeles-based investigator and researcher for private sector clients with commercial, political, legal and security challenges requiring complex fact-finding and analysis. A former journalist, she specializes in domestic and international human intelligence-collection and investigative research, analysis and writing. Her firm, Sinclair Insight LLC, is retained by investigative, legal and investment research firms and their clients for due diligence, asset searches, corporate and competitive intelligence-collection on individuals and institutions, and adverse party research to support forthcoming and/or ongoing litigation and arbitration. A fluent Spanish speaker with a graduate degree in international relations, Jennifer has developed an expertise in commercial investigations and risk analysis for U.S. clients’ overseas investments, acquisitions, transactions and operations in a variety of geographies.

Jennifer began a career in reporting in the Washington bureau of ABC News, where she contributed to the network’s coverage of the 2003 launch of the U.S. military campaign in Iraq. Throughout the 2004 presidential election cycle, she was a writer for National Journal’s The Hotline and served as Associate Editor of the publication’s daily morning news digest. She concurrently served as an investigative researcher for ABC News Correspondent Martha Raddatz on her book, The Long Road Home, which focused on the deployment of a unit of the 1st Cavalry division during and after an April 2004 battle against the Mahdi Army, which foretold the Shiite insurgency. During her subsequent tenure at CBS News, Jennifer reported on and published original features on national and international political issues and figures for the network’s website, including Katie Couric’s CBS Evening News blog.

In 2008, Ms. Hoar was awarded and completed an International Development Journalism Fellowship with the Development Executive Group in Barcelona, Spain.

After earning a Master of Science in Foreign Service degree, with a concentration in Foreign Policy and International Security, in 2009 from Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service, Jennifer worked as an Associate at Crumpton Group, LLC, alongside of former senior U.S. intelligence and diplomatic officials, assisting U.S. companies with market entry and risk mitigation in emerging and frontier markets around the world. She worked with clients on geopolitical, security and commercial challenges they faced in countries such as Algeria, Iraq, Mexico, Russia, Nigeria, China and Brazil, among others.

From 2011 to July 2014, Jennifer served as a Senior Investigator at Investigative Group International Inc., a Washington D.C.-based private investigative and corporate intelligence firm. She led and conducted due diligence, competitive intelligence and pre-litigation investigations for major U.S. law firms and corporate clients in the legal, financial services, technology, entertainment, energy and telecommunications industries, among others.

Jennifer earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Spanish, summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa, from Georgetown’s College of Arts and Sciences in 2002. She is fluent in Spanish and has studied and worked in Madrid and Barcelona, Spain, respectively.

